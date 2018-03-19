Player Blurb: Tremaine Edmunds, ILB, Virginia Tech

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Transcendent combination of size and athleticism for the linebacker position. Lightning speed to the football. Capable as flat defender in coverage. Wins often due to his length and physical prowess. Not developed as block-shedder and obvious is a big target for offensive linemen.

College Recap:

A 247Sports Composite three-star recruit out of Danville, VA, Tremaine Edmunds followed in his older brothers footsteps and committed to Virginia Tech over several suitors. During his first year on campus, Edmunds was a standout special team’s performer, seeing reserve time at outside linebacker and moonlighting as a tight end. During his sophomore season, Edmunds assumed a starting role in Bud Foster’s defense, starting all 14 games for the Hokies in 2016-17. Edmunds entered the 2017 season as an anchor of the Hokies defense. As a junior, he again started every game for the Hokies, eclipsing 100 tackles for the second consecutive season, leading the Hokies with 109 during his final year in Blacksburg. For his efforts in 2017, Edmunds was named a finalist for the Butkus award and was named to multiple All-American teams. - Evan Watkins, VTScoop