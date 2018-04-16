Player Blurb: Trent Tanking, ILB, Kansas State

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Smaller, run-stopping overachiever. Not a burst or speed-reliant linebacker and doesn't have the strength to shed blocks with loads of consistent. Quick to process which masks some athletic deficiencies.

College Recap:

A former walk-on from Holton, Kansas, Tanking saw mostly special teams work in his first three seasons following a redshirt year in 2013. He saw some action on defense as a junior, making five tackles and picking off a pass against TCU, and finished that season with a career-high 19 tackles.

Tanking finally got the chance to be a focal part of the defense as a senior, starting 13 games at linebacker and totaling 97 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, four passes defenses and one forced fumble. He had double-digit tackles in five games during the year, including a season-high 13 total tackles against TCU which also included 10 solo tackles. -- R.J. White