Player Blurb: Trent Tanking, ILB, Kansas State
NFL Draft analysis for Trent Tanking, ILB, Kansas State
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Smaller, run-stopping overachiever. Not a burst or speed-reliant linebacker and doesn't have the strength to shed blocks with loads of consistent. Quick to process which masks some athletic deficiencies.
College Recap:
A former walk-on from Holton, Kansas, Tanking saw mostly special teams work in his first three seasons following a redshirt year in 2013. He saw some action on defense as a junior, making five tackles and picking off a pass against TCU, and finished that season with a career-high 19 tackles.
Tanking finally got the chance to be a focal part of the defense as a senior, starting 13 games at linebacker and totaling 97 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, four passes defenses and one forced fumble. He had double-digit tackles in five games during the year, including a season-high 13 total tackles against TCU which also included 10 solo tackles. -- R.J. White
-
Mock Draft: Six QBs taken in first round
The first three picks are all QBs, and three other teams land their passer of the future as...
-
Draft: NFL comparisons for top DBs
Plus the former Florida State safety with similarities to Eric Berry and more on 2018's top...
-
Eagles Big Board: Top 13 possibilities
A look at which prospects the defending Super Bowl champions could target in the draft
-
Draft: NFL comparisons for top DLs, LBs
Plus the former Michigan star with similarities to Geno Atkins and more on 2018's top DL and...
-
3-Round Mock: Pats get QB, Giants nab RB
Even without a trade, it's likely we see four QBs go in the top five of the 2018 NFL Draft
-
Draft: NFL comparisons for top OLs, TEs
Plus the former Georgia star with similarities to Zack Martin and more on 2018's top OL and...