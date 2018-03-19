Player Blurb: Trenton Thompson, DT, Georgia

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Powerful defensive tackle prospect with a strong upper body and occasional snaps of high-quality counter moves to win at the line on run plays. Limited pass-rushing ability due to lack of explosiveness. Mid-rounder who can carve out a nice as run-stopper in NFL.

College Recap:

Thompson came to Georgia in 2015 as the No. 1 overall recruit according to 247Sports Composite rankings. He had a decorated high school career, too, as the Maxwell Club's National Player of the Year. His three years in Georgia were slowed by injuries, but he was extremely productive when on the field. In 2016, he was the Bulldogs' top tackler among interior linemen and is a force when he's healthy. -- Ben Kercheval