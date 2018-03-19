Player Blurb: Trenton Thompson, DT, Georgia
NFL Draft analysis for Trenton Thompson, DT, Georgia
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Powerful defensive tackle prospect with a strong upper body and occasional snaps of high-quality counter moves to win at the line on run plays. Limited pass-rushing ability due to lack of explosiveness. Mid-rounder who can carve out a nice as run-stopper in NFL.
College Recap:
Thompson came to Georgia in 2015 as the No. 1 overall recruit according to 247Sports Composite rankings. He had a decorated high school career, too, as the Maxwell Club's National Player of the Year. His three years in Georgia were slowed by injuries, but he was extremely productive when on the field. In 2016, he was the Bulldogs' top tackler among interior linemen and is a force when he's healthy. -- Ben Kercheval
-
How free agency has impacted draft plans
An avalanche of free-agent signings around the league has altered draft plans for most tea...
-
Draft: Ranking the interior OLs' skills
This is the sixth installment in a series that ranks prospects by the skills most vital to...
-
NFL Mock: Bills get QB, Barkley falls
Making a pick for every single team in the 2018 NFL Draft
-
Baker Mayfield starring in a documentary
The Oklahoma product is documenting his fight against 'Haterade' in the lead-up to the 2018...
-
Mock: Free agency shakes up the board
Two big trades, five QBs in the first 15 picks, and Barkley lands in a surprising destinat...
-
Draft: Ranking the OTs' skills
This is the fifth installment in a series that ranks prospects by the skills most vital to...