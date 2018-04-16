Player Blurb: Trevor Daniel, P, Tennessee

Draft Prospect Outlook:

More of a booming punter than a directional guy, which could be due to a lack of leg strength.

College Recap:

When Daniel joined Tennessee's football team as a walk-on in 2013, no one could have predicted he would one day become one of the top punters in the SEC. Sure, Daniel often demonstrated his powerful leg in practices, but he was just as likely to shank one off the field as he was to boom a 65-yarder during his first two years. In 2015, though, he put it all together. He won the Vols' punting job in preseason before instantly becoming a valuable weapon for Tennessee's special teams. He finished eighth nationally and second in the SEC in punting average.

After ranking third in the conference and 11th nationally in punting average in 2016, Daniel maintained his exceptional performance level and finished behind only Florida's Johnny Townsend in punting average (47.5 yards per punt) in 2017. Tennessee ranked second nationally in net punting, the stat that actually matters, largely thanks to Daniel booming nearly half of his 70 punts more than 50 yards and pinning opponents inside their 20-yard line 28 times. Daniel left Tennessee with the program's single-season and career records for punting average. -- Patrick Brown