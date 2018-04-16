Player Blurb: Trey Martin, C, Rice

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Small, short-armed center who wins with his low center of gravity and decent movement skills. Lacks strength at the point of attack and isn't athlete enough to be an effective player on the run.

College Recap:

A 247Sports Composite two-star recruit out of El Campo, Texas, Martin played 11 games as a defensive tackle in his redshirt freshman season before switching to the offensive line as a sophomore, starting four games at center then eight at guard. He was honorable-mention All-C-USA as a junior after serving as the team's starting center, though he missed four games due to an injury.

Martin had his best year in 2017, again getting named honorable mention All-C-USA. He was the only center prospect in this year's draft to not allow a pressure all year, per Pro Football Focus. -- R.J. White