Player Blurb: Troy Apke, SS, Penn State

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Skinny, electric athletic movements. Unreliable as a tackler, and not just because of a desire for the big hit. Takes long to diagnose routes and where the quarterback could be going with the football. Would probably best in a free safety role where he can use his speed to range toward the sidelines.

College Recap:

A three-star recruit out of Pittsburgh, Apke played mostly special teams over his first three seasons in Happy Valley. He was forced into action perhaps earlier than expected due to Penn State's limited scholarship numbers in his freshman year of 2014. He nonetheless went on to record at least 26 tackles as a sophomore and junior. His father, Steven, played at Pitt.

In his first season as a starter, Apke finished fourth on the team in tackles with 55. His six passes defensed ranked most among non-cornerbacks and his three quarterback hits were the most among defensive backs. Apke also nabbed an interception and blocked a field goal. Playing in the NFLPA all-star game this January, Apke earned MVP honors. - Andrew Callahan, Lions247