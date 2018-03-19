Player Blurb: Troy Fumagalli, TE, Wisconsin

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Somewhat tight hips. Big target with trustworthy hands. Will struggle to get open against faster linebackers. Experience blocking but not a mauler. Mid-rounder.

College Recap:

A Mackey Award finalist, Wisconsin got Troy Fumagalli with a grayshirt offer. Fumagalli, The Aurora, Ill. native was a low three-star recruit in the class of 2013. After a redshirt season, Fumagalli played in 25 games as an underclassman, racking up 42 receptions for 500 yards behind Sam Arneson and Austin Traylor in those two seasons. Despite being a reserve, Fumagalli caught at least one pass in 21 of those 25 appearances. Fumagalli broke out as a junior, recording 47 receptions for 580 yards, and two touchdowns. He put himself on the map with a seven-catch, 100-yard performance in a season opening win over then No. 5 LSU. Fumagalli ended the year with six grabs for 83 yards to power UW to a Cotton Bowl victory over Western Michigan. As a senior, Fumagalli put up similar numbers, catching 46 balls for 547 yards and four scores en route to being named first-team All-Big Ten (coaches) and second-team Associated Press All-American in 2017. Fumagalli ranks No. 13 all-time in school history with 1,627 receiving yards. - Evan Flood, Badger247