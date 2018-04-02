Player Blurb: Tyquan Lewis, DE, Ohio State

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Tweener who's not explosive or bendy enough to predominantly play on the edge and not big or strong enough to play inside. High-motor but limited hand usage. Even when he uses his hands, they lack the pop to jolt defensive lineman. Situational backup.

College Recap:

A four-star recruit according to the 247Sports Composite out of Tarboro, N.C., Lewis redshirted in 2013 and then played as a backup on Ohio State's 2014 national championship team. He took over as a starter at defensive end in 2015 opposite Joey Bosa, and led the Buckeyes with eight sacks. As a fourth-year junior in 2016, Lewis once again recorded eight sacks, and was named the Big Ten's defensive lineman of the year.

Many believed Lewis would turn pro after 2016, but he decided to return as a fifth-year senior. He repeated as a first-team All-Big Ten selection, and recorded seven sacks and 9.5 tackles for loss. That raised his total to 23.5 career sacks and 37 TFLs, and he was selected for the Senior Bowl. -- Dave Biddle