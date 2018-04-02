Player Blurb: Tyrone Crowder, G, Clemson

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Shorter, compact frame with adequate power on run plays and decent mobility getting to the second level. Much less anchoring strength than you'd expect and can be susceptible to quick defensive tackles. Lack fo size, length, and lateral quickness could hold him back at the NFL level.

College Recap:

Crowder is a former four-star recruit that redshirted in 2013. He played six games in 2014, including one start. As a redshirt sophomore in 2015, Crowder suffered a toe injury mid-season that sidelined him for almost three full games. He would return for the regular season finale against South Carolina and went on to play all 85 snaps in the national championship loss to Alabama. In 2016, Crowder didn’t allow a sack all season. He had three knockdowns in 76 snaps in the national championship win over Alabama.

This past season Crowder was named a permanent team captain. He recorded one knockdown in 62 snaps against No. 4 Alabama in the All-State Sugar Bowl. He had 17 knockdowns in 599 snaps over 14 games, including 13 starts. In all, Crowder started 41 of 48 games during his Clemson career. - Anna Hickey, Clemson247