Player Blurb: Uchenna Nwosu, OLB, USC

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Undersized edge-rusher with a brilliant football IQ who will knock down passes when he knows he's not getting to the quarterback. Somewhat explosive but main trump card is his hand use and leverage at the point of attack. Can play out in space too.

College Recap:

The MVP of USC’s 2017 defense was once just a three-star safety out of Narbonne. Nwosu played sparingly his freshman season and was nearly kicked off the team late in the year for a disciplinary reason. After the rough start, he spent 2015 as reserve OLB, recording 31 tackles and 1.5 TFL. The 6-foot-3 Nwosu got his first chance to start as a junior and did not disappoint, finishing with 53 tackles and 7.5 TFL as USC’s starting strong-side LB. Several of Nwosu’s defensive teammates got more preseason shine coming into 2017, but Nwosu outdid them all with his play. Nwosu recorded 75 tackles, 11.5 TFL, 9.5 sacks and 13 pass breakups to earn All-Pac-12 honors. He also added nine QB hurries and one interception. The senior was USC's most consistent defender and came up with some of the biggest plays of the season, including the 4th-and-goal tackle to help claim USC’s Pac-12 Championship. - Chris Trevino, USCFootball.com