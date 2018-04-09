Player Blurb: Van Smith, FS, Clemson

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Small, run-support specialist with good twitchiness and a no-nonsense attitude when filling gaps as an extra defender in the box. Lacks speed to run with faster tight ends and wide receivers. Aggression is both a positive and negative against the run. Some big plays, handful of whiffs.

College Recap:

The former four-star recruit out of Charlotte, N.C. played 75 snaps over 14 games in 2015 as a true freshman. He played defensive in five of Clemson’s 15 games. In 2016, Smith had 114 tackles (third-most on the team) in 929 snaps over 15 games (15 starts) at strong safety. He had his second pick of the season vs. Ohio State in the Semifinal and returned it 86 yards, the fifth-longest return in school history and longest ever in a bowl game.

In 2017, Smith played 657 snaps, most of which occurred at free safety. He switched back to strong safety toward the latter end of the season. Smith was targeted 33 times and gave up one touchdown. He had one interception (38-yard return), one pass break-up, and 38 tackles in 14 starts. - Anna Hickey, Clemson247