Player Blurb: Will Dissly, TE, Washington

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Blocking tight end who had rare flashes of receiving skill and athleticism after the catch in 2017. Very raw as a pass-catcher and not a tremendous blocker due to lack of strength. Worth a late-round flier.

College Recap:

A 247Sports Composite two-star recruit out of Wise River, Montana, Dissly played on the defensive line in his first two seasons, and he managed three tackles for loss and a sack as a sophomore. He then transitioned to tight end, where he made five starts in 2016. Dissly had just four receptions as a junior, but his first went for a 27-yard touchdown.

Dissly saw an uptick in playing time as a senior, making 11 starts at tight end for the Huskies. He racked up 21 catches for 289 yards and two touchdowns in 2017, with both scores coming in his first game of the season against Montana. While Dissly couldn't match that performance over the course of the year, he id have two catches for 59 yards in the Fiesta Bowl against Penn State. -- R.J. White