Player Blurb: Wyatt Teller, G, Virginia Tech
NFL Draft analysis for Wyatt Teller, G, Virginia Tech
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Strength, especially in upper body, is at NFL level already. Mauler in run game. Has bad waist-bending tendency. Limited athleticism and lateral movement. Consistent combo blocker. Best in power run scheme.
College Recap:
A 247Sports Composite four-star recruit out of Bealeton, Virginia, Teller was moved from defensive end to offensive tackle in his redshirt year, then ended up playing all 13 games (including six starts) on the offensive line as a redshirt freshman in 2014. He then logged 919 snaps the following year while making 12 starts at left guard, and again made 12 starts as a junior while being named honorable mention All-ACC. Teller made all 13 starts in his senior year at left guard, allowing just five pressures all season. -- R.J. White
-
Mock: Browns get a QB and the best DE
Plus, the Bills move up to No. 2 for their quarterback and the Giants replenish their talent...
-
Draft: Ranking skills of top safeties
Find out how Derwin James, Minkah Fitzpatrick and the rest of the top safeties stack up
-
2018 NFL Draft: NFC West needs
It's time to re-examine the NFC West after the first wave of free agency to get ready for the...
-
2018 NFL Draft: AFC West needs
It's time to re-examine the AFC West after the first wave of free agency to get ready for the...
-
Mock: Broncos watch QB well dry up
Could we actually see four quarterbacks go in the first four picks of the draft?
-
Draft: Ranking skills of top CBs
Find out how Denzel Ward, Joshua Jackson and the rest of the top cornerbacks stack up