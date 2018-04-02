Player Blurb: Wyatt Teller, G, Virginia Tech

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Strength, especially in upper body, is at NFL level already. Mauler in run game. Has bad waist-bending tendency. Limited athleticism and lateral movement. Consistent combo blocker. Best in power run scheme.

College Recap:

A 247Sports Composite four-star recruit out of Bealeton, Virginia, Teller was moved from defensive end to offensive tackle in his redshirt year, then ended up playing all 13 games (including six starts) on the offensive line as a redshirt freshman in 2014. He then logged 919 snaps the following year while making 12 starts at left guard, and again made 12 starts as a junior while being named honorable mention All-ACC. Teller made all 13 starts in his senior year at left guard, allowing just five pressures all season. -- R.J. White