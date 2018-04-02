Player Blurb: Zaycoven Henderson, DT, Texas A&M

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Squatty, high-motor interior defensive linemen who constantly uses his hands to fight offensive linemen. Some athleticism but lacks the burst to finish if he does beat a guard one-on-one. Needs to get stronger to deal with down blocks and doubles.

College Recap:

Zaycoven Henderson was expected to be an immediate contributor once he graduated from Longview (Texas) High School, and on the field, he didn't disappoint. He went from recording 13 tackles as a freshman to 28 tackles and three sacks as a sophomore. As a junior, Henderson started all 13 games for the Aggies and finished with 40 tackles -- including 10 tackles for loss -- and three sacks. He was an excellent complement on the defensive line with Myles Garrett and Daeshon Hall, two defensive ends who went Nos. 1 and 77, respectively, in the 2017 NFL Draft. In 12 games, Henderson had 35 tackles, three quarterback hurries and 2.5 sacks. Against Auburn, Henderson recorded a season-high seven tackles.

Listed at 6-foot-2 and 305 pounds, Henderson was a key cog on a defensive unit that thrived off its front seven. His motor and physical ability should never be questioned, but his off-the-field issues are something that may concern NFL owners. In December, he was arrested and charged with multiple offenses, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of marijuana. Back in 2015, Henderson was suspended the first two games of the year for what was dubbed violation of athletic department rules. -- Damon Sayles