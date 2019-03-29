Polite, Jachai, EDGE, Florida

NFL Draft analysis for Polite, Jachai, EDGE, Florida

Draft Scouting Report:

Incredible first step around the edge, possesses elite change-of-direction ability, and a high motor. Can sometimes get engulfed by offensive linemen but has the quickness to break free. Will have to prove that he isn't undersized and can regularly win against bigger players. -- RW

Our Latest Stories