Round 1 - Pick 1 Cam Ward QB Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 223 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 4313 RUYDS 204 INTS 7 TDS 43 Cam Ward is far from a sure thing, but he's the type of playmaker you roll the dice on at the top of the draft. It's easy to buy into his career trajectory continuing upwards in the NFL.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Abdul Carter EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 252 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Abdul Carter isn't going to be Myles Garrett, but the Penn State defensive end might be the closest thing to the former No. 1 overall pick to come out since. Carter has an electric first step that he pairs with easy power to get to opposing quarterbacks.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Travis Hunter ATH Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 185 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st REC 96 REYDS 1258 YDS/REC 13.1 TDS 16 The most versatile player in college football could fill a need for the Giants on either side of the field. Travis Hunter is my WR1 and CB1 in the draft, making this one an easy fit for the Giants.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Mason Graham DL Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st If you have a top-5 pick in the NFL, you don't waste it on "need" but rather take the best value. Mason Graham is simply a better defensive tackle prospect than the top offensive tackle prospect. Graham is a nimble defensive tackle who's already NFL-ready against the run.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Tetairoa McMillan WR Arizona • Jr • 6'5" / 212 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st REC 84 REYDS 1319 YDS/REC 15.7 TDS 8 Tetairoa McMillan is the perfect fit for both Liam Cohen and Trevor Lawrence in that he's a full tree route-runner that has one of the largest catch radii you'll ever see. That's something that Trevor Lawrence had at Clemson yet never quite had in the NFL.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Shedeur Sanders QB Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 215 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 4134 RUYDS -50 INTS 10 TDS 41 Shedeur Sanders falls in the Raiders lap in this mock, but they may have to make a move up in actuality to get this done. Sanders has the kind of underneath accuracy to quickly develop a rapport with Brock Bowers in the Raiders offense.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Will Campbell OT LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 323 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st If Aaron Glenn is taking any page out of Detroit's playbook, it would be wise to start with emulating the Lions offensive line. Campbell would likely slot in at right tackle for the Jets and immediately give them their best starting five in years.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Jalon Walker EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'2" / 245 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 7th Jalon Walker is the exact kind of 3-4 outside linebacker body type that Ejiro Evero wants in his defense. His ability to drop in coverage and rush the passer at a high-level would play perfectly in the scheme.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Will Johnson CB Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 202 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st With Marshon Lattimore out the door and Paulson Adebo heading for free agency, the Saints have an obvious need at cornerback. Will Johnson could easily fill Lattimore's shoes as the kind of No. 1 cornerback who can shadow bigger wide receivers. He handled some of college football's best in 2023 -- most notably Marvin Harrison Jr. and Rome Odunze.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Kelvin Banks Jr. OT Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 320 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd Braxton Jones is far from a liability at left tackle, but he doesn't bring near the potential to the table that Banks does. Banks is a three-year starter at left tackle for the Longhorns who was battle-tested in the SEC this past fall.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Mykel Williams EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd John Lynch's first four first-round picks as 49ers GM all came in the trenches. While he's taken only Trey Lance (No. 3 overall in 2021) and Ricky Pearsall (No. 31 overall in 2024) in the first round since, Lynch looks poised to return to the defensive line of scrimmage that saw a downturn last fall. Mykel Williams is the kind of athletic marvel who defensive line coach Kris Kocurek could work magic with.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Ashton Jeanty RB Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 2601 YDS/ATT 7 REYDS 138 TDS 30 College football's leading rusher goes to a newly minted head coach in Brian Schottenheimer who wants to establish the run. Ashton Jeanty makes mincemeat of two-high defenses as he combines elite tackle-breaking ability with home-run speed.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Luther Burden III WR Missouri • Jr • 5'11" / 205 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 61 REYDS 676 YDS/REC 11.1 TDS 8 With Tyreek Hill likely out the door, the Dolphins reload with another explosive playmaker. Luther Burden III is the kind of one-cut route-runner that can work the middle of the football field in Mike McDaniel's offense.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Kenneth Grant DL Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 339 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 3rd Chris Ballard is a traits-based drafter, and you won't find too many prospects with better traits in this draft than Kenneth Grant. He's a mammoth defensive tackle whomoves like a 3-technique and is only scratching the surface of his potential.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Mike Green EDGE Marshall • Soph • 6'4" / 248 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 71st POSITION RNK 12th Mike Green is the kind of NFL-ready pass-rusher the Falcons desperately need. He led the FBS with 17 sacks and 23 tackles for loss in only his first year as a starter.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Shemar Stewart DL Texas A&M • Jr • 6'6" / 290 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 5th Shemar Stewart is a massive swing at the most valuable position on defense. You won't find too many 280-pounders in NFL history with his kind of explosiveness. Still, his tape leaves much to be desired after only 1.5 sacks this past fall. If Jonathan Gannon can get him to hit his ceiling, the Cardinals will have a game-wrecker

Round 1 - Pick 17 Colston Loveland TE Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 2nd REC 56 REYDS 582 YDS/REC 10.4 TDS 5 Colston Loveland is the kind of middle-of-the-field difference-maker who the Bengals have never quite had. He's still young at only 20 years old and was uber-productive over his three-year career with nearly 1,500 career yards.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Tyler Booker IOL Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 325 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 1st Tyler Booker is an NFL-ready pass-protector with an ideal guard build. That sounds like exactly what the doctor ordered for the Seahawks offensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Jihaad Campbell LB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 1st Jihaad Campbell is jumbo off-ball linebacker who's perfect for Todd Bowles' scheme. He can blitz like an edge rusher, which is the perfect skill to have for one of the NFL's blitz-heaviest defensive coordinators.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Emeka Egbuka WR Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 3rd REC 81 REYDS 1011 YDS/REC 12.5 TDS 10 The Broncos need some semblance of reliability at their wide receiver position across from Courtland Sutton. Egbuka has the advanced and consistent route-running chops to pair well with Bo Nix's anticipatory play style.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Jahdae Barron CB Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 200 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 4th The Steelers cornerback position was a mess last season. Jahdae Barron was the opposite of that. In his first year as a full-time outside corner after playing primarily in the slot, Barron was nearly impenetrable. He plays with the kind of physicality that Mike Tomlin will love.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Armand Membou OT Missouri • Jr • 6'3" / 325 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 4th Armand Membou played right tackle at Missouri, but has the kind of build that could excel on the interior in the NFL. Jim Harbaugh wasn't lying when he said he wants to build through the trenches, and as such it wouldn't surprise me if he went with back-to-back first-rounders along the offensive line.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 23 Walter Nolen DL Ole Miss • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 2nd The Packers love twitched-up defensive linemen and Nolen fits that mold. He's got the body type and first step to be a game-changing three-technique in the NFL.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Malaki Starks S Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st While long-term starter Harrison Smith is technically under contract for 2025, he just turned 36 years old last week. The Vikings may look to replace him with a similarly versatile talent in Starks. Starks' ability to line up anywhere on the backend was made for Brian Flores' scheme.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Derrick Harmon DL Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 9th Derrick Harmon is the perfect plug-and-play defensive tackle for the Texans' desperate need on the interior. He can play any alignment and still make an impact vs. both run and pass.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Tyler Warren TE Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 261 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 1st REC 104 REYDS 1233 YDS/REC 11.9 TDS 12 The Rams are a tape team through and through and won't be swayed by any less-than-stellar pre-draft testing measurables. Warren is the kind of heady playmaker over the middle of the field who could replace some of Cooper Kupp's production.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Josh Conerly Jr. OT Oregon • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 6th Josh Conerly Jr. is a bit of a project, but he's got all the tools to develop into a future Pro Bowler. His high-end athleticism would be a weapon on the move in the run game leading out for Derrick Henry or Lamar Jackson.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Grey Zabel IOL North Dakota State • Sr • 6'6" / 305 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 90th POSITION RNK 3rd The Lions may be looking for starters at both guard positions this offseason. The good news is that Grey Zabel proved at the Senior Bowl that he could play both. There's little chance GM Brad Holmes will let his dominant offensive line backslide.

Round 1 - Pick 29 James Pearce Jr. EDGE Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 243 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd James Pearce Jr. is one of the best athletes in the defensive end class. He made big strides as a run defender this past fall as well. While he needs to get stronger, Pearce has the kind of traits that head coach Dan Quinn has been able to deploy effectively.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Nick Emmanwori S South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 227 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 62nd POSITION RNK 2nd Nick Emmanwori is the kind of tone-setter at safety who the Bills have been missing. At more than 220 pounds, Emmanwori can still cover ground and lay the boom.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Josh Simmons OT Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 3rd Josh Simmons' midseason patellar tear is the only thing keeping him from being around 20 spots higher on this list. If he ticks all the boxes, though, he could be the Day 1 starter the Chiefs are desperate for. His early-season tape was nearly flawless.