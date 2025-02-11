shedeur-sanders.jpg
Getty Images

The 2024 NFL season is officially over, with the Philadelphia Eagles walloping the Kansas City Chiefs to prevent the Super Bowl three-peat. Now it's on to the offseason, starting with the NFL Scouting Combine, then free agency and finally the 2025 NFL Draft.

A year after we didn't see a defensive player come off the board until pick 15, over ⅓ of this first round is defensive linemen. It's a deep group who should come off the board quickly come April 24.

Let's get to the picks!

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
player headshot
Cam Ward QB
Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 223 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
PAYDS
4313
RUYDS
204
INTS
7
TDS
43
Cam Ward is far from a sure thing, but he's the type of playmaker you roll the dice on at the top of the draft. It's easy to buy into his career trajectory continuing upwards in the NFL.
Round 1 - Pick 2
player headshot
Abdul Carter EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 252 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
Abdul Carter isn't going to be Myles Garrett, but the Penn State defensive end might be the closest thing to the former No. 1 overall pick to come out since. Carter has an electric first step that he pairs with easy power to get to opposing quarterbacks.
Round 1 - Pick 3
player headshot
Travis Hunter ATH
Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
96
REYDS
1258
YDS/REC
13.1
TDS
16
The most versatile player in college football could fill a need for the Giants on either side of the field. Travis Hunter is my WR1 and CB1 in the draft, making this one an easy fit for the Giants.
Round 1 - Pick 4
player headshot
Mason Graham DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
1st
If you have a top-5 pick in the NFL, you don't waste it on "need" but rather take the best value. Mason Graham is simply a better defensive tackle prospect than the top offensive tackle prospect. Graham is a nimble defensive tackle who's already NFL-ready against the run.
Round 1 - Pick 5
player headshot
Tetairoa McMillan WR
Arizona • Jr • 6'5" / 212 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
84
REYDS
1319
YDS/REC
15.7
TDS
8
Tetairoa McMillan is the perfect fit for both Liam Cohen and Trevor Lawrence in that he's a full tree route-runner that has one of the largest catch radii you'll ever see. That's something that Trevor Lawrence had at Clemson yet never quite had in the NFL.
Round 1 - Pick 6
player headshot
Shedeur Sanders QB
Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
2nd
PAYDS
4134
RUYDS
-50
INTS
10
TDS
41
Shedeur Sanders falls in the Raiders lap in this mock, but they may have to make a move up in actuality to get this done. Sanders has the kind of underneath accuracy to quickly develop a rapport with Brock Bowers in the Raiders offense.
Round 1 - Pick 7
player headshot
Will Campbell OT
LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 323 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
1st
If Aaron Glenn is taking any page out of Detroit's playbook, it would be wise to start with emulating the Lions offensive line. Campbell would likely slot in at right tackle for the Jets and immediately give them their best starting five in years.
Round 1 - Pick 8
player headshot
Jalon Walker EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'2" / 245 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
25th
POSITION RNK
7th
Jalon Walker is the exact kind of 3-4 outside linebacker body type that Ejiro Evero wants in his defense. His ability to drop in coverage and rush the passer at a high-level would play perfectly in the scheme.
Round 1 - Pick 9
player headshot
Will Johnson CB
Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
With Marshon Lattimore out the door and Paulson Adebo heading for free agency, the Saints have an obvious need at cornerback. Will Johnson could easily fill Lattimore's shoes as the kind of No. 1 cornerback who can shadow bigger wide receivers. He handled some of college football's best in 2023 -- most notably Marvin Harrison Jr. and Rome Odunze.
Round 1 - Pick 10
player headshot
Kelvin Banks Jr. OT
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Braxton Jones is far from a liability at left tackle, but he doesn't bring near the potential to the table that Banks does. Banks is a three-year starter at left tackle for the Longhorns who was battle-tested in the SEC this past fall.
Round 1 - Pick 11
player headshot
Mykel Williams EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
3rd
John Lynch's first four first-round picks as 49ers GM all came in the trenches. While he's taken only Trey Lance (No. 3 overall in 2021) and Ricky Pearsall (No. 31 overall in 2024) in the first round since, Lynch looks poised to return to the defensive line of scrimmage that saw a downturn last fall. Mykel Williams is the kind of athletic marvel who defensive line coach Kris Kocurek could work magic with.
Round 1 - Pick 12
player headshot
Ashton Jeanty RB
Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
1st
RUYDS
2601
YDS/ATT
7
REYDS
138
TDS
30
College football's leading rusher goes to a newly minted head coach in Brian Schottenheimer who wants to establish the run. Ashton Jeanty makes mincemeat of two-high defenses as he combines elite tackle-breaking ability with home-run speed.
Round 1 - Pick 13
player headshot
Luther Burden III WR
Missouri • Jr • 5'11" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
2nd
REC
61
REYDS
676
YDS/REC
11.1
TDS
8
With Tyreek Hill likely out the door, the Dolphins reload with another explosive playmaker. Luther Burden III is the kind of one-cut route-runner that can work the middle of the football field in Mike McDaniel's offense.
Round 1 - Pick 14
player headshot
Kenneth Grant DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 339 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Chris Ballard is a traits-based drafter, and you won't find too many prospects with better traits in this draft than Kenneth Grant. He's a mammoth defensive tackle whomoves like a 3-technique and is only scratching the surface of his potential.
Round 1 - Pick 15
player headshot
Mike Green EDGE
Marshall • Soph • 6'4" / 248 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
71st
POSITION RNK
12th
Mike Green is the kind of NFL-ready pass-rusher the Falcons desperately need. He led the FBS with 17 sacks and 23 tackles for loss in only his first year as a starter.
Round 1 - Pick 16
player headshot
Shemar Stewart DL
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'6" / 290 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
33rd
POSITION RNK
5th
Shemar Stewart is a massive swing at the most valuable position on defense. You won't find too many 280-pounders in NFL history with his kind of explosiveness. Still, his tape leaves much to be desired after only 1.5 sacks this past fall. If Jonathan Gannon can get him to hit his ceiling, the Cardinals will have a game-wrecker
Round 1 - Pick 17
player headshot
Colston Loveland TE
Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
2nd
REC
56
REYDS
582
YDS/REC
10.4
TDS
5
Colston Loveland is the kind of middle-of-the-field difference-maker who the Bengals have never quite had. He's still young at only 20 years old and was uber-productive over his three-year career with nearly 1,500 career yards.
Round 1 - Pick 18
player headshot
Tyler Booker IOL
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
29th
POSITION RNK
1st
Tyler Booker is an NFL-ready pass-protector with an ideal guard build. That sounds like exactly what the doctor ordered for the Seahawks offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 19
player headshot
Jihaad Campbell LB
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
1st
Jihaad Campbell is jumbo off-ball linebacker who's perfect for Todd Bowles' scheme. He can blitz like an edge rusher, which is the perfect skill to have for one of the NFL's blitz-heaviest defensive coordinators.
Round 1 - Pick 20
player headshot
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
32nd
POSITION RNK
3rd
REC
81
REYDS
1011
YDS/REC
12.5
TDS
10
The Broncos need some semblance of reliability at their wide receiver position across from Courtland Sutton. Egbuka has the advanced and consistent route-running chops to pair well with Bo Nix's anticipatory play style.
Round 1 - Pick 21
player headshot
Jahdae Barron CB
Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
42nd
POSITION RNK
4th
The Steelers cornerback position was a mess last season. Jahdae Barron was the opposite of that. In his first year as a full-time outside corner after playing primarily in the slot, Barron was nearly impenetrable. He plays with the kind of physicality that Mike Tomlin will love.
Round 1 - Pick 22
player headshot
Armand Membou OT
Missouri • Jr • 6'3" / 325 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
4th
Armand Membou played right tackle at Missouri, but has the kind of build that could excel on the interior in the NFL. Jim Harbaugh wasn't lying when he said he wants to build through the trenches, and as such it wouldn't surprise me if he went with back-to-back first-rounders along the offensive line.
  From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 23
player headshot
Walter Nolen DL
Ole Miss • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Packers love twitched-up defensive linemen and Nolen fits that mold. He's got the body type and first step to be a game-changing three-technique in the NFL.
Round 1 - Pick 24
player headshot
Malaki Starks S
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
1st
While long-term starter Harrison Smith is technically under contract for 2025, he just turned 36 years old last week. The Vikings may look to replace him with a similarly versatile talent in Starks. Starks' ability to line up anywhere on the backend was made for Brian Flores' scheme.
Round 1 - Pick 25
player headshot
Derrick Harmon DL
Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
40th
POSITION RNK
9th
Derrick Harmon is the perfect plug-and-play defensive tackle for the Texans' desperate need on the interior. He can play any alignment and still make an impact vs. both run and pass.
Round 1 - Pick 26
player headshot
Tyler Warren TE
Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 261 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
104
REYDS
1233
YDS/REC
11.9
TDS
12
The Rams are a tape team through and through and won't be swayed by any less-than-stellar pre-draft testing measurables. Warren is the kind of heady playmaker over the middle of the field who could replace some of Cooper Kupp's production.
Round 1 - Pick 27
player headshot
Josh Conerly Jr. OT
Oregon • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
31st
POSITION RNK
6th
Josh Conerly Jr. is a bit of a project, but he's got all the tools to develop into a future Pro Bowler. His high-end athleticism would be a weapon on the move in the run game leading out for Derrick Henry or Lamar Jackson.
Round 1 - Pick 28
player headshot
Grey Zabel IOL
North Dakota State • Sr • 6'6" / 305 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
90th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Lions may be looking for starters at both guard positions this offseason. The good news is that Grey Zabel proved at the Senior Bowl that he could play both. There's little chance GM Brad Holmes will let his dominant offensive line backslide.
Round 1 - Pick 29
player headshot
James Pearce Jr. EDGE
Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 243 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
2nd
James Pearce Jr. is one of the best athletes in the defensive end class. He made big strides as a run defender this past fall as well. While he needs to get stronger, Pearce has the kind of traits that head coach Dan Quinn has been able to deploy effectively.
Round 1 - Pick 30
player headshot
Nick Emmanwori S
South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 227 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
62nd
POSITION RNK
2nd
Nick Emmanwori is the kind of tone-setter at safety who the Bills have been missing. At more than 220 pounds, Emmanwori can still cover ground and lay the boom.
Round 1 - Pick 31
player headshot
Josh Simmons OT
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Josh Simmons' midseason patellar tear is the only thing keeping him from being around 20 spots higher on this list. If he ticks all the boxes, though, he could be the Day 1 starter the Chiefs are desperate for. His early-season tape was nearly flawless.
Round 1 - Pick 32
player headshot
Nic Scourton EDGE
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'4" / 285 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
4th
With Brandon Graham set to retire and Josh Sweat hitting free agency, the Eagles are poised to take advantage of a deep defensive end class. Nic Scourton had a bit of a disappointing junior campaign after transferring from Purdue, but he's far more talented than what he put on tape this past fall.

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27 in Detroit. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly updated draft order and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects