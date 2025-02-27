Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston took the podium during press availability at the NFL Scouting Combine and promised to put on a show during athletic testing and on-field drills.

"From the [vertical jump] to the broad jump to the 40 [yard dash], the field work, too, that's going to be the cherry on top...You need to get popcorn, probably a milkshake and some candy," Hairston told CBS Sports' Aditi Kinkhabwala.

While many prospects have opted to wait and perform at their pro day, Hairston, a potential first-round pick in April's, said that was never a consideration for him.

"This is what I train for. I am excited to put that on display, be able to show my athleticism, show my speed and just put on a show."

When pressed for what that 40-yard dash may look like, Hairston told Josina Anderson that his goal is 4.2 seconds. Additionally, he noted that he's had 11 formal interviews, including with the Bills, Seahawks, Colts, Buccaneers, Chargers, Raiders and 49ers.

Hairston is currently ranked as CBSSports.com's No. 8 cornerback and the No. 67 prospect overall, but there has been some buzz around Indianapolis about Hairston making his way into the first round. There are a smaller number of prospects with first-round grades in this year's draft, which means there should be a larger pool of prospects in consideration for the first-round.

Beyond Michigan's Will Johnson and, potentially, Colorado's Travis Hunter, there are no obvious cornerback prospect inclusions in the first round, which creates an opportunity for Hairston and others to make themselves some money in Indianapolis.

CBSSports.com compares Maxwell Hairston to veteran NFL cornerback Rasul Douglas.

"Maxwell Hairston is a boundary cornerback with a slight frame who has been exposed to zone and man coverage. Over the past two years, he has shown great ball skills. There could be concerns about his size coming off a season where he was limited to five games played. Hairston needs to do a better job tackling in space, but has the hip fluidity to mirror vertically and across the field."

The Detroit native parted Kentucky following his junior season. He is the third Wildcat cornerback to do that in as many years, joining Carrington Valentine and Dru Phillips. Over the past two seasons, Hairston logged six interceptions, including three returned for a touchdown, as well as three forced fumbles.