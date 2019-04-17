Prescod, Terronne, OL, NC State

NFL Draft analysis for Prescod, Terronne, OL, NC State

Draft Scouting Report:

At 6-5 and north of 330 pounds, he's not a dynamic athlete. However, Prescod does move laterally much better than most guards his size -- as evidenced by his effectiveness in NC State's zone-based blocking scheme -- he plays with significant power, boasts an outstanding anchor in pass protection, and has adequate awareness when dealing with delayed blitzes and stunts. -- CT

