Prince Tega Wanogho, OL, Auburn

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 84

Strengths:

  • Impressive hip snap off the ball
  • Plus linear athlete
  • Aware that he needs to sink his hips to avoid getting outleveraged
  • Smooth mover in the screen game
  • Flashes of fundamentally sound play to stymie smaller, bendy edge rushers

Weaknesses:

  • Inconsistent punch-timing, lets defenders get into his chest
  • Moderately susceptible to counter moves
  • Doesn't have the lateral quickness to recover
  • Sometimes, his kick-slide speed isn't sustained and defenders turn corner
  • Anchor not brutal but not great; needs to add more weight to his frame and is
  • His game is very up and down
