OK, so here is some explaining for those who don't follow along, and judging by the past few days that means most of you.

This mock is a predictive mock, not a who-they-should-take mock. It's just a plain, old predictive mock, one that you can grade for accuracy (and I really don't give a crap how it works out). This how I think it will go, not how it should go. There's a difference.

Now back to my mock.

For all our predictive mocks, we start 1-0. That's because the Chicago Bears will be drafting USC quarterback Caleb Williams with the first overall pick. That's easy.

It gets a lot tougher.

I have LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels going second to the Washington Commanders, but I shake it up some after that. I have the New York Giants going up from No. 6 to No. 3 to draft North Carolina's Drake Maye. They make a deal to give up No. 6, a second-rounder this year and next year to the New England Patriots to go get Maye.

The Pats, in return, add much-needed draft capital and then take Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy at No. 6, a player they are supposedly enamored with in talking to people around the league. It would be a win-win for both teams, even if I think Maye is better.

The second trade I have in this mock is the Philadelphia Eagles going up to a corner. I have them trading up with the Denver Broncos to the 12th spot to land Alabama corner Terrion Arnold. They would give up their first-round pick -- No. 22 -- a second this year (No. 50) and fourth in 2025 to make the deal.

Denver would trade back and take Oregon quarterback Bo Nix and add some much-needed draft picks to their books.

So there you have it, the basics of my 2024 final mock draft. Do what you will with it -- and I am sure you will scream about it when it's blown up three picks into it.

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27 in Detroit. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly updated draft order and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.