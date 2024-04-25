OK, so here is some explaining for those who don't follow along, and judging by the past few days that means most of you.
This mock is a predictive mock, not a who-they-should-take mock. It's just a plain, old predictive mock, one that you can grade for accuracy (and I really don't give a crap how it works out). This how I think it will go, not how it should go. There's a difference.
Now back to my mock.
For all our predictive mocks, we start 1-0. That's because the Chicago Bears will be drafting USC quarterback Caleb Williams with the first overall pick. That's easy.
It gets a lot tougher.
I have LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels going second to the Washington Commanders, but I shake it up some after that. I have the New York Giants going up from No. 6 to No. 3 to draft North Carolina's Drake Maye. They make a deal to give up No. 6, a second-rounder this year and next year to the New England Patriots to go get Maye.
The Pats, in return, add much-needed draft capital and then take Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy at No. 6, a player they are supposedly enamored with in talking to people around the league. It would be a win-win for both teams, even if I think Maye is better.
The second trade I have in this mock is the Philadelphia Eagles going up to a corner. I have them trading up with the Denver Broncos to the 12th spot to land Alabama corner Terrion Arnold. They would give up their first-round pick -- No. 22 -- a second this year (No. 50) and fourth in 2025 to make the deal.
Denver would trade back and take Oregon quarterback Bo Nix and add some much-needed draft picks to their books.
So there you have it, the basics of my 2024 final mock draft. Do what you will with it -- and I am sure you will scream about it when it's blown up three picks into it.
From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 1
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
They have been locked in on him from the start. Will he end up being their first true franchise passer since Sid Luckman? It's been a long time, Chicago.
Round 1 - Pick 2
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
They have a great opportunity to land their quarterback, no matter which one they take. But I think the right one is Daniels and the word is they agree. He will be electric.
Mock Trade from New England Patriots
Round 1 - Pick 3
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
The Giants make the bold move to go up and get Maye, beating the Vikings to the punch. Daniel Jones can give you another year and this move might give the current regime a chance to stay on longer -- and we know how that matters.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
They had offers for this pick, but in the end I think they stay put and take Harrison. He would give Kyler Murray a true No. 1 receiver.
Round 1 - Pick 5
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
I put him here because Jim Harbaugh loves offensive linemen and I think he's a better fit for what they want to do than Joe Alt, who is a left tackle. Latham is also a better run blocker, which is what Harbaugh loves to do.
Mock Trade from New York Giants
Round 1 - Pick 6
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
The Patriots move down, add some picks, and still land a quarterback. McCarthy is a guy teams like a lot more than I do. The word around the league before the draft is that the Patriots really like him.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
They need to find and edge player and Turner has the tools to be a top pass rusher. I think his best football is coming on the next level. Their leading returning sacker from last season had six sacks. This would work.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
They would be thrilled to see him fall to this spot. Nabers might be better than Harrison in the long run. This would be a great pick for Williams if it falls this way.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
They could consider offensive tackle or even tight end Brock Bowers here, but I think they take a wide receiver in this spot to amp up the passing. Odunze would be a nice complement to Garrett Wilson for the long run.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Washington • Sr • 6'3" / 213 lbs
The Vikings don't make the move to get a quarterback and sit here and take Penix. I think this is a move that will work out well for them in the long run.
Mock Trade from Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 12
Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs
The Eagles go up to get the best corner in the draft. They had issues in coverage last year and age is creeping up in a big way at corner for them. Their pass defense has to improve.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
The Raiders need help at right tackle and Fuaga could be a plug-and-play guy. He would give them a physical mauler on the right side.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
They have major problems at tackle, so this makes a ton of sense. They get a left tackle who excels in pass protection, which is something they badly need.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Taking Bowers would give second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson a nice weapon to work with for the years to come. All young quarterbacks need a crutch and Bowers would be that for Richardson.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs
The Seahawks have to get a nice inside pass rush and Murphy is a lot like Baltimore's Justin Madubuike, who was the key to the Ravens front. New Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald coordinated that Baltimore defense.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
The Jaguars have issues at corner and Mitchell would give them a guy who can step in and play right away. Tyson Campbell is entering the final year of his contract and Ronald Darby isn't a kid.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
They signed Trent Brown to a one-year deal to play right tackle, but Mims would be their guy for the long haul and may actually win the job next season. He doesn't have a lot of experience, but the talent is there.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
The Rams need to amp up their outside pass rush, so taking the hometown kid would work. There is talk the Rams could be leaning offense, but with Latu here they would have to take him.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
The Steelers have had a storied history when it comes to centers and they now have a hole there. Landing Barton would fill it as he moves inside from tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
They have injury issues with their edge players, so getting one here would be a nice pickup. If Verse fell this far, they would likely race the card to the podium.
Mock Trade from Philadelphia Eagles
Round 1 - Pick 22
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 23
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
The interior of their defense lacks a player who can push the pocket. Newton can be that guy to give Brian Flores a nice inside player.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Troy Fautanu IOL
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs
He can play guard or tackle, which would give them options on how they prefer to play Tyler Smith. If he is here in this spot, it would be a heck of pick.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
They like guys who can be versatile and DeJean is that type of player. The Packers could also consider offensive line here, but I think DeJean makes too much sense.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
They lack a dynamic edge player, although YaYa Diaby has talent, so why not add to it? Robinson might end up being the best pure edge rusher in this class. They also could move him all around the front seven.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 27
Tyler Guyton OT
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs
Getting a starting tackle this late would be a heck of a move. The Cardinals could then move Paris Johnson to the left side and let Guyton play right tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 28
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
He is big and can run, which the Bills badly need. They would consider edge or corner here, but Thomas fits a major need and would give Josh Allen a No. 1 receiver.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Washington State • Soph • 6'3" / 212 lbs
Hicks is the type of player who can do a lot of things, which is why I think he would be a good fit. They took Brian Branch last year and Hicks could provide more versatility for the back end.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
They could consider receiver Xavier Worthy here, but in the end I think their line needs more help. Morgan could play right tackle or slide inside to guard.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Darius Robinson EDGE
Missouri • Sr • 6'5" / 296 lbs
When in doubt, the 49ers like to pick defensive linemen in the first round. Robinson is an impressive looking edge who can slide inside on passing downs in some situations. He looks like a 49ers player.
Round 1 - Pick 32
BYU • Soph • 6'6" / 325 lbs
They pass on receiver here -- they can get one or two later -- to take a tackle who can step in and play on the left side. Tackle was a major issue last year for the Chiefs.
