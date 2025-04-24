This is it. My final mock draft.
I hate it.
You will hate it.
Teams will hate it. But it's done. Let the draft begin.
It's so funny to think of all the work, all the digging, all the conversations and all the tape watching we do for our mocks when, in the end, they really don't matter.
By Friday morning, nobody will care.
That's the amazing part, too. Rounds 2 to 7 are important, too, yet nobody seems to really care all that much. In this draft, it's especially the case.
"After one or two guys, players four thru 70 are basically the same," said one AFC personnel director.
It's not a star-laden draft, but there are a lot of starters. This might be the draft where the second and third rounds are just as important as Round 1.
But this is my Round 1 mock. It's my final one, and it has just one quarterback in it: Cam Ward to Tennessee with the first overall pick. I think there could be another who will go if a team trades back into the first, but I didn't do that for this one.
One quarterback. Teams can wait until next year.
Let's start on that mock. With the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns take Arch Manning from Texas.
OK, I will slow down. For now, it's my final 2025 mock, which was a tough one to do based on the lack of star power in the draft. But here it is:
For more draft coverage, you can hear in-depth analysis on "With the First Pick" -- our NFL Draft podcast with analyst Ryan Wilson and former Titans general manager Ran Carthon. You can find "With the First Pick" wherever you get your podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, etc. Listen below!
Round 1 - Pick 1
Cam Ward QB
Miami (Fla.) • Sr • 6'2" / 219 lbs
They locked into him early in the process as the guy who can turn their franchise around. The question is whether he's an elite player or a quarterback being forced up the board because of need.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Travis Hunter ATH
Colorado • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
He is the best player in the draft, so just take him. The Browns will play him at receiver and spot him in at corner. They can get a quarterback at the top of Round 2.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Abdul Carter EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs
Take the best edge player and add him to your deep, talented front. It just makes sense. Either take a quarterback later in the draft or get one next year.
Round 1 - Pick 4
LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 319 lbs
The Patriots need a left tackle, which is why Campbell should be the pick. I think he's more guard than tackle, but they can play him at left tackle to protect Drake Maye's blindside.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 211 lbs
They take a back in this spot after failing to trade down. They pass on Mason Graham to take the third-best player in this draft. He helps the passing game by juicing up the run game.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
With Jeanty off the board, they go big and take a right tackle who can start right away. Banks could also play guard if need be. They could also consider Mason Graham here, but I think they go big on offense.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 332 lbs
They decide to take a player who can give them bookend tackle for years to come. They could also consider Penn State tight end Tyler Warren here, but I think offensive line will win out.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Jalon Walker LB
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 243 lbs
The Panthers could look at Mason Graham here, but they need more help on the edge after adding two defensive tackles in free agency. Walker can play off the ball as well.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Mykel Williams EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 260 lbs
The Saints need offensive line help, but the way the board plays out the top tackles are gone. So they take a power edge player for a team that needs help rushing the passer.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Michigan • Jr • 6'6" / 248 lbs
The Bears haven't had a great pass-catching tight end for a bit. Loveland is the better of the top two tight ends in terms of pass-catching ability. Ben Johnson will love having him to team up with Cole Kmet.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Walter Nolen DL
Ole Miss • Jr • 6'4" / 296 lbs
Their defensive tackle spot is a mess. They pass on taking Mason Graham here to take Nolen, who some scouts think will be better. Nolen has the tools to be a dominant player if focused.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Arizona • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs
The Cowboys need to balance their passing game to go with CeeDee Lamb. McMillan has been compared to Mike Evans, but I think he's more like Drake London. That will still help Dak Prescott.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Mason Graham DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 296 lbs
This is a big fall for Graham, who some saw as a potential top-5 pick. He isn't a big player for the position, but he is technically sound. The Dolphins have a major need.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Tyler Warren TE
Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 256 lbs
He is the best all-round tight end in the class. The Colts lack a dominant tight end and Warren will give them that. He's also a good blocker, which matters with Jonathan Taylor as the focal point of the offense.
Round 1 - Pick 15
James Pearce Jr. EDGE
Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs
He is a top-10 player, but has some character concerns. Even so, the Falcons need edge help. He is worth taking a chance on in this spot.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs
They take a playmaker for their defense who can do for them what Zack Baun did for the Eagles. Jonathan Gannon knows defense and knows he can use help at linebacker.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs
The interior of their defense remains a question mark. When was the last time they had a push-the-pocket inside player? Was it Geno Atkins? Harmon can do that.
Round 1 - Pick 18
South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 220 lbs
The word around the league is that they see this kid as their Kyle Hamilton. Mike Macdonald came from the Ravens and was there when Hamilton was picked. They could also consider offensive line here.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Kentucky • Jr • 5'11" / 183 lbs
Their corner situation needs help and they are talking about moving Tykee Smith to safety from nickel. That means they need help. In their scheme, Hairston's speed will be a big plus.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
They can get their back later, so taking a receiver to help the passing game makes sense. Teams love Egbuka in terms of his pro-ready demeanor.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Michigan • Jr • 6'4" / 331 lbs
They pass on the quarterback to take an interior player, which they like to do. Grant is a power player who can help offset the loss of Cam Heyward when he retires.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Mike Green EDGE
Marshall • Soph • 6'3" / 251 lbs
The Chargers have vet Khalil Mack on a one-year deal, so they need to get a younger edge player. They could consider receiver here, but I think they pass to take Green.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 191 lbs
He has the speed teams covet, which the Packers badly need with Christian Watson coming off injury. Golden would be my top-ranked receiver, but I think he lasts until this spot.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 197 lbs
They let Cam Bynum go to the Colts and Harrison Smith is coming to the end. They need a rangy player on the back end and Starks is that guy.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Donovan Jackson IOL
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
The Texans have revamped their offensive line, but it isn't much better. Jackson can play either guard spot or tackle and there is value in that. Teams love him as a person.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Mason Taylor TE
LSU • Jr • 6'5" / 251 lbs
They need a tight end who can get down the field and Taylor is that type of player. I think he's one of the most-underrated players in this draft, a productive college player who will produce on the next level.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Shemar Stewart EDGE
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 267 lbs
They have three edge players with expiring contracts after the season. They have to get a young speedy rusher. Stewart has a ton of tools and could wait a year to be an every-down player as he improves his techniques.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Grey Zabel IOL
North Dakota State • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs
They can get a player to push for time at right guard next year and ultimately become their center of the future when Frank Ragnow retires. Zabel's versatility would be a nice addition to a good offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 194 lbs
The Commanders would like to add another corner or safety and Barron can do both, according to some scouts. He has a Brian Branch feel to his game.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Will Johnson CB
Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs
A long zone corner with great instincts is exactly what the Bills need. They don't play a ton of man, which is why Johnson works in their defense. His 40-yard dash time is worrisome, but he plays fast enough.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Josh Simmons OT
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 317 lbs
They signed Jaylon Moore to be their left tackle, but he's on a two-year deal and he's not a slam dunk. Simmons is the best left tackle in this class, but he is coming off a torn patellar tendon. They can be patient.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 311 lbs
With some of the edge players off the board, they can settle in and take a tackle who can take over when Lane Johnson retires. Conerly is an athletic player with a lot of upside.
The 2025 NFL Draft will take place from Thursday to Saturday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including daily mock drafts, consensus prospect rankings, biggest team needs and more.