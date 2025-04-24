This is it. My final mock draft.

I hate it.

You will hate it.

Teams will hate it. But it's done. Let the draft begin.

It's so funny to think of all the work, all the digging, all the conversations and all the tape watching we do for our mocks when, in the end, they really don't matter.

By Friday morning, nobody will care.

That's the amazing part, too. Rounds 2 to 7 are important, too, yet nobody seems to really care all that much. In this draft, it's especially the case.

"After one or two guys, players four thru 70 are basically the same," said one AFC personnel director.

It's not a star-laden draft, but there are a lot of starters. This might be the draft where the second and third rounds are just as important as Round 1.

But this is my Round 1 mock. It's my final one, and it has just one quarterback in it: Cam Ward to Tennessee with the first overall pick. I think there could be another who will go if a team trades back into the first, but I didn't do that for this one.

One quarterback. Teams can wait until next year.

Let's start on that mock. With the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns take Arch Manning from Texas.

OK, I will slow down. For now, it's my final 2025 mock, which was a tough one to do based on the lack of star power in the draft. But here it is:

