Prisco's What Teams 'Should' Do 2019 NFL Mock Draft: Kyler Murray third QB taken, falls to Dolphins
The Cardinals should take Nick Bosa and let Josh Rosen remain as QB
Admit it, you get tired of all the mock drafts after a certain point. Don't they all start looking and sounding the same?
That's why the week of the draft I always do a mock draft of what teams should do, not what I think they will do. Sometimes this version of my mock actually ends up being better than the mock where I try to actually figure out what teams will do.
In this mock, I don't have the Arizona Cardinals taking Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray, but instead have them taking Ohio State edge rusher Nick Bosa. I think that's still a possibility in the real draft, but it's also what they should do.
They should add Bosa to Chandler Jones and Terrell Suggs, giving them a nice combination of edge players, and keep Josh Rosen as their quarterback. He wasn't given a fair chance last year with what they played around him, so keep Rosen and let Kliff Kingsbury coach him up.
I have Murray falling down to the Miami Dolphins at No. 13, although that's probably too much of a fall. I have both Dwayne Haskins and Drew Lock going ahead of Murray. Why? I think they are better fits with the teams I have taking them and count me as one of the many who don't think Murray is as much of a slam dunk as many others do.
Just remember, this is my what-they-should-do mock, rather than a predictive one.
My final predictive mock comes Thursday, and I bet in the end this one might actually be better.
Check out all our mock drafts here.
|1
|Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State
They should take the best pass rusher in this class. They have Josh Rosen. Just let him play.
|2
|Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama
The 49ers have used a bunch of picks on defensive linemen in recent years, but this would be too good a player to pass up. Williams will be dominant.
|3
|Josh Allen, LB, Kentucky
Edge. Edge. Edge. The Jets have major problems rushing the passer from the edge. Allen would alleviate those, and in a division with Tom Brady that area has to improve.
|4
|Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State
They can get by at linebacker with Brandon Marshall and Vontez Burfict, so they pass on Devin White. But they need help at end, which is why Sweat would be a perfect pick.
|5
|Devin White, LB, LSU
They need to get a big-time player in the middle of their defense as they switch to a 3-4. White is a three-down linebacker who would make an immediate impact.
|6
|Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State
They have to get their quarterback of the future, so why not take Haskins in this spot? He would sit for a year behind Eli Manning and then take over in 2020.
|7
|Ed Oliver, DT, Houston
They need offensive help, but this is a player who would be too good to pass up. Oliver would add another impressive player to a defense loaded with talent. They could also trade down here to add more picks.
|8
|Brian Burns, DE, Florida State
Their pass rush hasn't been good in a long time. It's time they get an elite edge player to address that need. They could go tight end here, but I think the value is on the edge.
|9
|Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida
They've done a nice job of adding pieces around Josh Allen this offseason. So why not one more? Taylor would step in and be an immediate starter at right tackle.
|10
|Drew Lock, QB, Missouri
They have to get a passer for the future and this kid has a chance to be a quality starter for a long time. Lock is a John Elway-type of passer.
|11
|Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma
They have to get better up front and Ford is the guy who can help do that. He would be an upgrade at right tackle and could also play guard.
|12
|Devin Bush, LB, Michigan
They could use a big-play, speed linebacker in their defense like Bush. They could also go offensive line here, but I opted for Bush.
|13
|Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma
They need to take a shot on a quarterback and Murray would be worth the pick. This a team in rebuild mode, but why wait until next year to get a quarterback?
|14
|Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson
They need to get help inside for Grady Jarrett, and Wilkins is that guy. He could also be insurance in case the Falcons can't get a long-term deal done with Jarrett, who has the franchise tag on him this season.
|15
|Daniel Jones, QB, Duke
They have to get a passer at some point who they can build around. Case Keenum isn't the long-term answer. Jones could be.
|16
|Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson
Their pass rush was a problem in the second half of the season in 2018, so landing a speed rusher would make sense.
|17
From ClevelandRashan Gary, EDGE, Michigan
After taking their quarterback, the Giants could take a pass rusher. Gary is a raw and didn't play to his tools last season, but he has the ability to be a nice edge player.
|18
|Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama
They could put Williams at left tackle after the move Riley Reiff inside to guard. Williams could also play guard down the line.
|19
|T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa
In the real draft, Hockenson probably won't fall to this spot. But in this one he did, and the Titans would be thrilled if that happened.
|20
|Greedy Williams, CB, LSU
Their cover units have had issues for a long time. Williams is a top cover player, but he does need to tackle better. He would be a Day 1 starter.
|21
Mock trade from SeattleNoah Fant, TE, Iowa
The Seahawks almost always trade down and with four picks in this draft they need to add some. So they take Green Bay's second first-round pick (30) and their third (75 overall) to move down as the Packers move up to get a nice pass-catching tight end.
|22
|Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma
They have a young quarterback in Lamar Jackson, so why not grab a big-play receiver to grow with him? Brown can fly. He is coming off a foot injury and he's smallish at 170 pounds.
|23
|Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State
Their tackle situation was a disaster last season. Deshaun Watson needs to be protected better. Dillard is outstanding in pass protection.
|24
From ChicagoByron Murphy, CB, Washington
They have to get better at corner and Murphy can step in and start right away. Landing a pass rusher and then a corner with their first two picks shows value.
|25
|Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, CB, Florida
The Eagles love versatile defensive backs. Gardner-Johnson has played both nickel and safety in his career. The Eagles need help at corner right now.
|26
|Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson
The middle of their line needs to get stronger and bigger. Lawrence will do that and more. He is a massive man, but I think he can push the pocket better than most think he can.
|27
From DallasJosh Jacobs, RB, Alabama
They used their first two picks on defense, so now they can land a feature back. I don't like taking backs in the first round, but this is late in the round so it's acceptable. Jacobs will be a star.
|28
|Kaleb McGary, OT, Washington
They need to get better at right tackle and McGary is a physical player who could step in and start right away. They could go defensive line here as well.
|29
|Garrett Bradbury, C, NC State
They lost Mitch Morse in free agency, so why not grab his replacement and let the young center grow with Patrick Mahomes? Bradbury isn't overpowering, but he is athletic and the Chiefs like that in their linemen.
|30
Mock trade with Green Bay via New OrleansJaylon Ferguson, EGE. Louisiana Tech
There is talk the Seahawks might be trading Frank Clark, who they placed the franchise tag on last month. Even if they don't, they have to get an edge rusher to help.
|31
|Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame
Tillery is coming off an impressive season at Notre Dame and the Rams could use another big body up front with Ndamukong Suh gone.
|32
|Parris Campbell, WR, Ohio State
This is a team that needs deep speed in the worst way. They have to get faster. Campbell is the fastest receiver in this draft.
