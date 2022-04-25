I love playing NFL general manager. For all 32 teams, no less.
It's the fun part of this business, evaluating players, second-guessing moves, praising others and trying to gauge just how I would do in that role. After all, it's just football.
At times, NFL people act like it's so complicated. But the reality is that it isn't. Do the work. Watch the tape. Scout the players. Dive into their personalities and off-field issues.
We can do the first part of it, but the latter part is the tough evaluation for those of us who don't have access to the tools the NFL teams have. Figuring out what's inside a player's head is the complicated part.
Will money change them? Will it make them better? Will it make them work less? What about how they treat people? Can they fit in?
The football part is the easy part.
That's why I do my annual "who-they-should-take" mock draft. It's my chance to play GM. Rather than trying to figure out who teams will take, I plug in guys I think they should take.
Usually, it differs from the mocks and the actual draft. This one is no different.
If you are looking for Liberty quarterback Malik Willis in this mock, you won't find him. I just don't think he's a first-round talent. He's my fourth-ranked quarterback. And, no, I don't think he's a running back. He just played like one a lot at Liberty, sometimes out of necessity. I do have two passers in the first round in Pittsburgh's Ryan Pickett and Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder.
Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton is another player I don't love as much as most — including many in the NFL. So he's down the line for me. He also doesn't play a value position. Plus, I think he will struggle some in the deep middle.
So go ahead, get it out. I know the rips are coming. Oh, well. There will be hits and misses.
Just like the teams. Only mine won't cost me my job, just more Twitter cult nastiness.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Evan Neal OL
Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 337 lbs
The entire offseason has been about Trevor Lawrence. That should continue. Even with Cam Robinson on a franchise tag, you can never have enough offensive linemen. Plus right tackle Jawaan Taylor has struggled the past two seasons.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Aidan Hutchinson EDGE
Michigan • Sr • 6'7" / 260 lbs
They land a local kid who can help a pass rush in major need of help. Hutchinson may never been a 16-sack type of player, but he can consistently be a 10-sack guy.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Kayvon Thibodeaux EDGE
Oregon • Soph • 6'4" / 254 lbs
They need edge help and Thibodeaux could end up being the best edge player in this class. He has the most explosive edge ability, which matters. As long as he stays focused, this will be a steal.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Ikem Ekwonu OL
NC State • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs
There are only so many big people who can excel along the offensive line. Ekwonu is one of them. They pass on a corner and pass rush help here to take him.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Mississippi State • Soph • 6'5" / 307 lbs
They are rumored to love him, and again taking big people who can play is never a bad thing. The question is who plays right tackle with Andrew Thomas in as the left tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Pittsburgh • Sr • 6'3" / 217 lbs
Until you solve the position, you have to keep at it. I think Pickett is the best of this class, which is why the Panthers need to take him. He is NFL ready and has the swagger you want in a quarterback.
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 7
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 272 lbs
He isn't a pure edge player, but he can do so many things. He has the athletic ability to become a quality defensive lineman. He does need to be more sudden with his pass rush to become an elite defender.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Cincinnati • Jr • 6'3" / 190 lbs
I have them passing on a quarterback. They could pair Gardner with A.J. Terrell to give them a nice corner duo. Gardner is a pure cover player who has been held down some by injuries.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 9
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 195 lbs
They haven't used a first-round pick on a corner since 2006, but Stingley is too talented to pass up. I would pass on a quarterback here to take one in the second round or acquire Baker Mayfield.
From Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 10
Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 183 lbs
They need to get help for Zach Wilson and the passing game. There is talk this is the pick they would give up for Deebo Samuel. So why not stay here and take a cheaper receiver who will be a big-time player?
Round 1 - Pick 11
Drake London WR
USC • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs
They need to get a big-bodied receiver who can help Carson Wentz. London would be that guy. He would give them a nice group of pass-catchers.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Jordan Davis DL
Georgia • Sr • 6'6" / 341 lbs
They have two good players inside in Dalvin Tomlinson and Harrison Phillips, but Davis can be a force. He's great against the run, but he can also push the pocket inside.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 13
Jermaine Johnson II EDGE
Florida State • Sr • 6'5" / 254 lbs
Lovie Smith made his name with the ability to rush the passer with four guys. The Texans need help with their edge rush, and Johnson would provide that.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Iowa • Jr • 6'2" / 296 lbs
They have a hole in the middle of their line that needs to be fixed. Linderbaum has been called by some the best center in a long time to enter the draft. The Ravens would draft and play him right away, much like the Chiefs did with Creed Humphrey last year.
From Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 15
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 179 lbs
They have young receivers on the roster, so they can take this chance. They can wait until he's recovered from his torn ACL to get him onto the field. He will be a star.
From Philadelphia Eagles
Round 1 - Pick 16
Chris Olave WR
Ohio State • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs
They need to get more speed outside, and Olave would provide that. He can fly. With Michael Thomas, they would have a nice combo in the speed of Olave with the physical style of Thomas.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Tyler Smith OL
Tulsa • Soph • 6'4" / 324 lbs
He is a nasty player who would start at right tackle for the Chargers. That would give them a nice young pair in Rashawn Slater and Smith. He played left tackle for Tulsa last season, but he can move to the right side.
From New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 18
Baylor • Sr • 5'11" / 198 lbs
They need a playmaking safety on the back end, so they opt for Pitre, who I think will be the best safety in this class. He can do so many things for a defense. Think Honey Badger 2.0.
From Philadelphia Eagles
Round 1 - Pick 19
Northern Iowa • Jr • 6'7" / 321 lbs
After taking a receiver, they add a tackle who can step in and start for the departed Terron Armstead. They could also consider a corner or quarterback in this spot.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Cincinnati • Sr • 6'3" / 211 lbs
They need a quarterback who they can develop for the long run. I like Ridder more than Malik Willis, so this would be a good pick for the Steelers. They like their quarterbacks bigger, too, which is why I think Ridder would make more sense.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Devin Lloyd LB
Utah • Jr • 6'3" / 237 lbs
Their linebacker situation is a mess. And this is a versatile player who can rush and play linebacker. He would bring speed to a defense that needs it.
From Las Vegas Raiders
Round 1 - Pick 22
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 220 lbs
This might seem like a strange pick, but contracts are in play for their two safeties in the next year or so and Adrian Amos is closing in on 30. Hamilton is a big, long player who can help in the dime as well playing near the line of scrimmage.
Round 1 - Pick 23
George Karlaftis EDGE
Purdue • Jr • 6'4" / 266 lbs
With the loss of Chandler Jones in free agency, they need to get another edge rusher. Karlaftis is a physical player who can develop into a 10-12 sack type of player.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Kenyon Green OL
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs
He can play inside and outside and it's time for Dallas to address an offensive line that isn't what it used to be. They could also look at pass rusher or receiver here.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Kyler Gordon CB
Washington • Soph • 6'0" / 194 lbs
They have one position of major concern and that is corner. They need a player who can play opposite Tre'Davious White, who, by the way, is coming off a torn Achilles' tendon. I like Gordon more than I do his college teammate, Trent McDuffie.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Zion Johnson OL
Boston College • Sr • 6'3" / 312 lbs
They have issues at guard in a big way and he can also move over to center when Ben Jones is done. Jones is 32 and just signed a two-year deal. Scouts rave about Johnson's toughness.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Georgia • Sr • 6'3" / 307 lbs
There are some character concerns for Wyatt, but he is a force inside and they need help next to Vita Vea. Wyatt would give them a nice power player on the inside who can push the pocket.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Arkansas • Jr • 6'2" / 225 lbs
He's a bigger-bodied receiver, which they need. I am concerned about his speed, especially if he gets heavier, but he will be a nice target for Aaron Rodgers.
From Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 29
Kaiir Elam CB
Florida • Jr • 6'2" / 191 lbs
They have a hole at corner after losing Charvarius Ward, and Elam can fill it. He is a long corner who can excel in man coverage. In their division, corners are a premium with all the good quarterbacks.
From Kansas City Chiefs
Round 1 - Pick 30
David Ojabo EDGE
Michigan • Jr • 6'4" / 250 lbs
They pass on a receiver here to take a player who would have gone in the top 15 if not for his tearing an Achilles' tendon at his pro day. The Chiefs are about the postseason, and waiting for him to be ready is fine for them.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Washington • Soph • 5'11" / 193 lbs
They brought back Eli Apple on a one-year deal, but they need to get a long-term solution to go with Chidobe Awuzie and Mike Hilton. They could add another offensive lineman here, but McDuffie is the pick.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 32
Michigan • Jr • 6'0" / 191 lbs
The Lions would be taking two Wolverines in this scenario who would really be upgrading their defense. Hill is a rangy safety who can run. They need that. They could go quarterback here, but I think they can pass until pick No. 34.