Mock drafts are mostly analysts and media members trying to predict the future, slotting players where we think they will go. I like playing general manager, so my favorite mock is my "who they should take" mock, the one where I tell the teams what they should do.
That's this mock.
In my 2024 "who they should take" mock, I had the Chicago Bears taking Jayden Daniels over Caleb Williams, which made me one of the few who preferred Daniels. That one has played out the right way so far.
But it is offset by my 2023 "who they should take" mock, which had Will Levis going to the Carolina Panthers first overall. Oops. I still think Levis has talent and can turn his early career problems around, but so far it isn't close to working out for him. Bryce Young, the actual first pick, improved late last year, but he was benched before he did so and the verdict is still out on him as a franchise passer as well. Edge to Young right now.
This year, I am bucking trends at the top again. I don't have the Tennessee Titans taking quarterback Cam Ward from Miami with the No. 1 overall pick like most do and the Titans will do. I like Ward. I don't love him. The Titans said they wouldn't pass on a generational player to take a quarterback. So don't.
Take the best player, and, for me, that player is Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter. He is special and could be an All-Pro at either spot. I initially thought he'd be a corner, but after a lot of tape evaluation, he can be Justin Jefferson-like at receiver. Don't overthink it, Tennessee. Take the best player.
The quarterback class could be loaded next year, and you could play this season with Levis to see if he can turn it around. If he doesn't, get Arch Manning or any of the other top passers eligible next year.
In this mock, I have the Browns taking Abdul Carter in the second spot -- waiting to get their quarterback next year -- and then have the Giants taking Ward. New York is in a different spot. It has to win now. Ward might come in and give a general manager and a coach some leeway in terms of job security if he were to play well. Maybe they save their jobs.
Ward is good. I just don't know if he will be great. As for Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, I don't have him in this first round. I see him as a second-round pick. In fact, Ward is the only first-round quarterback in this draft as far as my evaluation.
So don't force a passer and take the best players. Wait for your quarterbacks next year. That class will be strong.
Here's the rest of my "who they should take" mock draft. It really is fun to play general manager -- which isn't that hard anyway.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Travis Hunter ATH
Colorado • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
He's the best player in the draft, so don't overthink it. The Titans can play with Will Levis or somebody else and get their quarterback next year. Hunter is too good.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Abdul Carter EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs
They can take the edge rusher to pair with Myles Garrett, getting their quarterback later or next year. Carter has a chance to be a lot like Micah Parsons, which is saying something.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Cam Ward QB
Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 219 lbs
With the two best players off the board, the Giants can take the best quarterback and that's Ward. He might be the guy to save the jobs of this front office and coaching staff.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Josh Simmons OT
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 317 lbs
Yes, he's coming off a knee injury, but he is expected to be ready for camp. He's special. He's athletic, can move and is just scratching the surface of what he can be. Plug and play at left tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 211 lbs
This goes against everything I believe in when it comes to drafting the position. But this kid is special. And there isn't a great pick here for the Jaguars in this spot. So take a dynamic back -- even if it's only for the next 5 to 6 years.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Kentucky • Jr • 5'11" / 183 lbs
They have a room in need of an upgrade, and I think Hairston will be the best of the corner group. He is tough, can run and is athletic. Don't overthink it.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Mason Graham DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 296 lbs
They pass on offensive line help here to take a player they can put inside next to Quinnen Williams. Graham isn't a big guy, but he plays with a lot of skill that looks like that of an NFL veteran. He and Williams would create major problems inside.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Jalon Walker EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 243 lbs
Sure, they would like to add to the offensive weapons, but Walker is too good to pass up. He would play outside in their defense. He can run and he can rush. That matters.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Mykel Williams EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 260 lbs
Their pass rush needs help in a big way, and Cam Jordan is getting up in the years. Williams played hurt last year and his tape wasn't as good as the year before. But the talent is there.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Michigan • Jr • 6'6" / 248 lbs
They can add a player I think will be the best pass-catching tight end in this class. They didn't get a lot out of the tight end position last year, so why not add a player who can help? They could also consider left tackle here if Campbell were on the board.
Round 1 - Pick 11
LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 319 lbs
He can be the Trent Williams replacement in the future, but for now he plays left guard, which I think is his more natural position. They could also consider defensive line here, but I think there is more value taking Campbell.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 191 lbs
This is an easy one. They have to get somebody to help even things out for CeeDee Lamb. Golden can fly and would help open up things for Lamb and the rest of the receivers and tight ends. I like him more than Tet McMillan, but the Cowboys might be leaning the other way.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Will Johnson CB
Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs
There are some concerns about his 40-yard dash time, but he's a good player. He knows how to play the position, and with Jalen Ramsey on the block, why not take a corner early? They could also consider offensive line or defensive line here.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Tyler Warren TE
Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 256 lbs
They lack a playmaker at the position and Warren can step in and be that. He did a lot of things at Penn State and he's good blocker, which matters with Jonathan Taylor keying the offense. It works.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Walter Nolen DL
Ole Miss • Jr • 6'4" / 296 lbs
They need help at edge and inside, so Nolen would work in this spot. He can be the replacement for Grady Jarrett, an up-the-field attacker inside.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 332 lbs
Jonah Williams is coming off an injury and isn't the long-term answer at right tackle. Membou has amazing upside to go with big-time athletic ability. He would pair with Paris Johnson Jr. to give them bookends for a long time.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
He played tackle at Texas, but he has the look of a dominant inside player. The Bengals need to be stronger inside and Banks would do that.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Grey Zabel IOL
North Dakota State • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs
They have a lot of needs up front on the offensive line. It was a disaster last year. Zabel can do so many things and can play any number of positions. Eventually, I think center is his best spot.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 194 lbs
He can play inside or outside and would be a nice piece to add to a secondary that needs help. Think Brian Branch. Barron is the type of player who the Bucs could use in a lot of different ways. I considered Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell here, but his shoulder is a concern.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Michigan • Jr • 6'4" / 331 lbs
They have a lot of expiring contracts on their defensive line, which is why this would make sense. Grant is a power player who can improve the run defense right away. I considered Omarion Hampton here, but I think the Broncos can get a back later in the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs
We know the Steelers like taking down linemen early in drafts, and Cam Heyward is getting up in the years. It's smart to keep adding to a position that has to be good in a division with Joe Burrow, Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson.
Round 1 - Pick 22
James Pearce Jr. EDGE
Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs
There are some teams that have character concerns about him, but the Chargers have a strong coach in Jim Harbaugh who could handle that. They need edge help and Pearce is a top-10 talent if he didn't have teams questioning his other stuff. He could be a big-time steal.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
They have injury questions with receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs. So why not add a reliable receiver who will catch a lot of passes and make it easier for Jordan Love?I know they don't take receivers in the first round, but this would be hard to pass up.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 197 lbs
They need a rangy player on the back end with Cam Bynum gone to the Colts. Starks is that type of player. In fact, some teams think he could play corner. He would be a nice addition in Brian Flores' defense.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Donovan Jackson IOL
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
They have turned over their offensive line, but is it better? Jackson has started at both guard and tackle, and teams say he might be one of the best kids in terms of attitude coming into the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Trey Amos CB
Ole Miss • Sr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Their corner situation is shaky at best, so taking one in the first round makes sense. Amos can run and can fit into their zone-heavy scheme. I considered running back Omarion Hampton here, but I think they can wait on that.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Shemar Stewart EDGE
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 267 lbs
They love athletic edge players and Stewart is all of that. He is raw, so he might take some time, but the talent is there. They have three edges with expiring contracts after the season, so it works.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Donovan Ezeiruaku EDGE
Boston College • Sr • 6'3" / 248 lbs
They need to continue to keep adding to their edge rush, and Ezeiruaku is the type of twitchy player who can be a nice complement to Aidan Hutchinson. They can also look offensive line here.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Arizona • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs
He would be a nice, big target for Jayden Daniels to build a relationship with for a long time. McMillan has great hands and understands the passing game, but he isn't a burner, which is why he falls to this spot for me.
Round 1 - Pick 30
East Carolina • Sr • 6'2" / 194 lbs
They have a major hole at cornerback and Revel has the talent to fill it. He's coming off a torn ACL, but he is a long corner who is a willing tackler, which is a must in their defense. He fits.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Oregon • Sr • 6'2" / 332 lbs
They need help inside next to Chris Jones and this kid has a chance to be special. He is a power player who can push the pocket. Some might think this is too high, but I don't.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 311 lbs
They can draft for the future when Lane Johnson retires. He can be their swing tackle for a year or so and then take over on the right side for Johnson.
The 2025 NFL Draft will take place from April 24 to 26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including daily mock drafts, consensus prospect rankings, biggest team needs and more.