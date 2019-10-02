Prototype Le'Veon Bell: How NFL Draft prospects compare to the three-time Pro Bowl talent

Le'Veon Bell (6-foot-1, 225) has changed the NFL in multiple ways. Beyond his willingness to sit out an entire season during a contract dispute, Bell has displayed the advantages of playing a running back capable of catching passes.

The Michigan State product is the prototype for NFL teams. In fact, seven of the Top-36 reception leaders during the 2018 regular season were running backs. Teams searching for a similar complement to their offense might find a few options in the 2020 NFL Draft.

First, let's understand what Bell was and is currently. As a college running back, he displayed good balance, good speed, agility and a twitchy nature. His physicality was evident on the many stiff arms shown over the course of a season. During his junior season, he rushed 382 times for 1,793 yards (4.7 yards per carry -- the lowest total in three years) and 12 touchdowns in addition to 32 receptions for 167 yards and a touchdown.

At the NFL Combine, he posted 24 repetitions at 225 pounds on the bench press in addition to running a 4.60 second 40-yard dash. The Ohio native was also a top performer in the three cone drill (6.75 seconds), which measures balance and agility.

He entered the league as the No. 48 overall selection in the 2013 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was in Pittsburgh that he developed the patient, use the blockers type running style that he is known for today. Here is what NFL Media -- who also compared him to LeGarrette Blount -- wrote about Bell ahead of the 2013 NFL Draft:

"Bell has monster size, but also shows nimble feet. Can make people miss at any level of the field, but doesn't have very good vision. As the season progressed, Bell's lateral agility declined. Bell proved capable of handling a tremendous amount of touches. To become a full-time back though, Bell will need to continue to improve his ability as a pass catcher or become a more consistent blocker, in addition to improving his vision as a runner."

Talent evaluators will not have to leave the Big Ten to find the most complete comparison to Bell. It is Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor (5-foot-11, 219). Taylor is not as physical but he is more explosive. The New Jersey native shows good balance, agility, speed and a willingness to use his blocks. Most impressive, however, has been Taylor's willingness to grow. It is clear that he worked on two parts of his game this offseason: catching passes and patience allowing blocks to set up. The latter is a staple of Bell's current success.

Freeze the following clip at :09 seconds. Taylor has an open running lane up the middle but he sees wide open field to the left and more potential for a big gain:

Michigan didn't get a defender in the same frame as Jonathan Taylor until he was already 20 yards downfield pic.twitter.com/5aomkHnLuC — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) September 21, 2019

If Taylor continues to show growth in the pass game, he will likely overtake Georgia's D'Andre Swift as the best running back prospect in this class.

The next closest comparison may be Oklahoma's Trey Sermon (6-foot, 221). Sermon does not have the same pass catching numbers as Bell or Swift but those numbers do need a bit of context. If Taylor is going to be praised for improving his pass catching then it is fair to compare those numbers to Sermon's. Roughly 11 percent of Taylor's touches have been pass catches in 2019. Sermon has 34 carries and four receptions this season (11.7 percent). The Sooner star shows some patience, burst and agility similar to Bell. In recent years, he has shared carries with Joe Mixon, Rodney Anderson, Kennedy Brooks, Samaje Perine and others, which has impacted his production.

There are other players with bits and pieces of Bell's game though. Utah's Zack Moss (5-foot-10, 222) is currently dealing with a short-term injury but he is powerful when he is on the field. On a near weekly basis, there is a highlight of him inflicting pain on the defense. Here is one example:

Moss has great balance and shows some patience. His experience in the pass game has been interesting. He had just eight receptions last season. In 2017, he recorded 29 receptions for 243 yards.

The moral of the story, there are some promising running back talents in this draft class. Bell was not a finished product when he entered the league. These players can still improve but they do possess similar traits seen in the former Spartan.

Bell signed a four year deal worth $52.5 million, including $27 million guaranteed, with the New York Jets this offseason. In five full seasons, he has completed just one full season. The running back does not fit the profile of a diva. Despite a rough start to the season for the Jets, the 27 year old has been fighting every play.