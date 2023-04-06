Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 72.17 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Austin Collie
Summary:
Puka Nacua is a boundary wide receiver who was used often on end arounds and jet sweeps. He has average top-end speed and burst, which leads to slower releases off the line of scrimmage. Defenders can re-route him at the line of scrimmage through jams, but he does a good job of contorting his body to win at the catch point.
Strengths:
- Soft hands, just a 4.5% drop rate
- Fights through contact
- Fluid athlete who was used on end arounds, jet sweeps
Weaknesses:
- Average top-end speed and burst
- Struggles to get off jams at the line of scrimmage
- Below-average quickness on releases off the line of scrimmage