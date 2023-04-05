TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston is one of the top prospects, regardless of position, as we look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft. A former four-star recruit out of Temple High School in Texas, the big-bodied Johnston got better and better in his three seasons at TCU. He was at his best in 2022, as he amassed more than 1,000 receiving yards and six touchdowns to help lead the Horned Frogs to the College Football Playoff for the first time in school history.
Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Johnston, including his scouting report, prospect ranking, pro comparison, combine results, college and high school accolades and overall NFL outlook.
Note: This profile will be updated as more information becomes available.
About
- Age: 21
- Hometown: Temple, Texas
- Interesting fact: He was longtime head coach Gary Patterson's second-highest rated recruit during his 20-year tenure at TCU
CBS prospect ranking
Position: No. 1 WR | Overall: No. 13 | Rating: 91.27 (All-Pro)
CBS Sports mock drafts
- Ryan Wilson: Ravens (No. 22)
- Chris Trapasso: Packers (No. 15)
- Josh Edwards: Ravens (No. 22)
- Pete Prisco: Texans (No. 12)
- Will Brinson: Ravens (No. 22)
- Kyle Stackpole: Giants (No. 25)
Expected draft position (via Grinding the Mocks): 19.9 (WR2)
NFL combine measurements/results
Height: 6-3 | Weight: 208 lbs | Arms: 33 5/8'' | Hands: 9 5/8''
- 40-yard dash: 4.49 seconds (unofficial pro day time)
- Broad jump: 11 feet, 2 inches
- Vertical jump: 40.5 inches
NFL comparison
Scouting report
Quentin Johnston is a big-time downfield playmaker whose physicality, speed and athleticism easily translate to the NFL. He's a high-point-catch machine who can make any young QB's job immeasurably easier because he's such a reliable -- and enormous -- downfield target.
Strengths
- Plays above the rim, has high-point-catch ability for days
- Enormous frame, and an enormous catch radius, with plus athleticism
- Creates separation at top of route, regularly stacks DBs
- Thick frame allows him to run through arm tackles on quick screens
- Can win on vertical routes and intermediate crossing routes with YAC ability
- Threat on end-arounds
- Uses body well to shield DB type; will make contested catches look easy at times because of size.
- Can make defenders miss in short areas, then gets YAC with open-field speed
- Tracks ball as well as anyone on deep throws; can contort body to make awkward catches
Weaknesses
- Can struggle with focus drops at times
- Needs to be consistently tough going over the middle
- Can improve as a blocker
- Will need to improve route-running precision at the next level
College stats
Receiving stats
|Year
|Games
|Rec
|Yards
|YPC
|TD
2022
14
60
1,069
17.8
6
2021
9
43
634
19.2
6
|2020
|9
|22
|487
|22.1
|2
College Accolades
Honors
- 2022 (vs. Michigan): College Football Playoff Semifinal Offensive MVP (6 rec, 163 yds, 1 TD)
- 2022 Fourth-team All-American (Phil Steele)
- 2021-22 Two-time first-team All-Big 12
- 2020: Honorable Mention All-Big 12
Notable statistics
- Career: 19.0 yards per reception average ranked second among active FBS players
- 2022: School's first 1,000-yard WR since Jalen Reagor (2018)
247Sports profile
High school: Temple High School (Temple, Texas)
Class: 2020
Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (0.9674)
- National: 71 | WR: 14 | Texas: 9
High school accolades: Three-sport athlete (football, basketball and track and field)
Check out Quentin Johnston's full 247Sports profile, here. For his MaxPreps profile, click here.