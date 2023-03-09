Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 91.15 (All-Pro)

Pro Comparison: Braylon Edwards

Summary:

Quentin Johnston is a big-time downfield playmaker whose physicality, speed and athleticism easily translate to the NFL. He's a high-point-catch machine who can make any young QB's job immeasurably easier because he's such a reliable -- and enormous -- downfield target.

Strengths:

Plays above the rim, has high-point-catch ability for days

Enormous frame, and an enormous catch radius, with plus athleticism

Creates separation at top of route, regularly stacks DBs

Thick frame allows him to run through arm tackles on quick screens

Can win on vertical routes and intermediate crossing routes with YAC ability

Threat on end-arounds

Uses body well to shield DB type; will make contested catches look easy at times because of size.

Can make defenders miss in short areas, then gets YAC with open-field speed

Tracks ball as well as anyone on deep throws; can contort body to make awkward catches

Weaknesses: