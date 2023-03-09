Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 91.15 (All-Pro)

Pro Comparison: Braylon Edwards

Summary:

Quentin Johnston is a big-time downfield playmaker whose physicality, speed and athleticism easily translate to the NFL. He's a high-point-catch machine who can make any young QB's job immeasurably easier because he's such a reliable -- and enormous -- downfield target.

Strengths:

  • Plays above the rim, has high-point-catch ability for days
  • Enormous frame, and an enormous catch radius, with plus athleticism
  • Creates separation at top of route, regularly stacks DBs
  • Thick frame allows him to run through arm tackles on quick screens
  • Can win on vertical routes and intermediate crossing routes with YAC ability
  • Threat on end-arounds
  • Uses body well to shield DB type; will make contested catches look easy at times because of size.
  • Can make defenders miss in short areas, then gets YAC with open-field speed
  • Tracks ball as well as anyone on deep throws; can contort body to make awkward catches

Weaknesses:

  • Can struggle with focus drops at times
  • Needs to be consistently tough going over middle
  • Can improve as a blocker
  • Will need to improve route-running precision at the next level