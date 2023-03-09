Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 91.15 (All-Pro)
Pro Comparison: Braylon Edwards
Summary:
Quentin Johnston is a big-time downfield playmaker whose physicality, speed and athleticism easily translate to the NFL. He's a high-point-catch machine who can make any young QB's job immeasurably easier because he's such a reliable -- and enormous -- downfield target.
Strengths:
- Plays above the rim, has high-point-catch ability for days
- Enormous frame, and an enormous catch radius, with plus athleticism
- Creates separation at top of route, regularly stacks DBs
- Thick frame allows him to run through arm tackles on quick screens
- Can win on vertical routes and intermediate crossing routes with YAC ability
- Threat on end-arounds
- Uses body well to shield DB type; will make contested catches look easy at times because of size.
- Can make defenders miss in short areas, then gets YAC with open-field speed
- Tracks ball as well as anyone on deep throws; can contort body to make awkward catches
Weaknesses:
- Can struggle with focus drops at times
- Needs to be consistently tough going over middle
- Can improve as a blocker
- Will need to improve route-running precision at the next level