Quez Watkins, WR, Southern Miss

NFL Draft analysis for Quez Watkins, WR, Southern Miss

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 71

Strengths:

  • Elite speed down the field
  • Good ball-tracking
  • Efficient YAC (one-cut and go)

Weaknesses:

  • Not a springy, lateral cutter
  • Used almost primarily on go routes in college
