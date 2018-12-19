Quick Lane Bowl: 2019 NFL Draft prospects to watch in Minnesota vs. Georgia Tech bowl game
A productive big slot wideout and a raw, athletic edge-rusher headline the prospects in this bowl game
Minnesota's top offensive prospect, running back Rodney Smith, suffered a season-ending injury early in the 2018 season and star linebacker Blake Cashman has decided to sit out this year's Quick Lane Bowl against Georgia Tech in order to prepare for the draft.
So, while this bowl game relatively lacks in the draft-prospect department, we'll still get an underrated, productive receiver and a developmental edge-rusher.
We're going game by game to let you know exactly who you should watch to get ready for the 2019 NFL Draft.
Minnesota
Tyler Johnson, WR
Only a junior, Johnson has shown NFL-caliber receiving skills in each of his first three seasons with the Golden Gophers. After averaging over 19 yards per catch on 35 grabs in 2017, Johnson proved his ability to be a high-volume pass-catcher in 2018 with 74 receptions for 1,112 yards and 10 scores. At 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, he has decent size for an outside receiver but can certainly do damage in the slot, which is where he did most of his work this season. A natural hands catcher with smooth athleticism and impressive yards-after-the-catch skills, Johnson is an intriguing prospect. But he's likely to return for his senior campaign.
Georgia Tech
Anree Saint-Amour, EDGE
The 6-3, 245-pound Amour has long arms and a non-stop motor. If he ultimately makes an NFL team in 2019, it'll be due to his physical profile and energy more so than his skill as a pass-rusher or bend to the quarterback. What he lacks in power he makes up for with decently twitchy, athletic movements. Saint-Amour finished the regular season with 45 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks.
