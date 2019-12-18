Quick Lane Bowl: Time, TV channel, 2020 NFL Draft prospects to watch in Pittsburgh vs. Eastern Michigan
The Panthers defensive line could prove to be too much for the Eagles
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones took home the Quick Lane Bowl MVP honor in 2017, and the prior year the award was given to the entire Boston College defensive line. The Quick Lane Bowl marches to the beat of its own drum. This year, it welcomes two first-time opponents at Ford Field, where the Detroit Lions will play their season finale three days later.
There are a handful of 2020 NFL Draft prospects to monitor in this game, so let's break them all down.
How to watch
Date: Thursday, Dec. 26 | Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: Ford Field (Detroit, Michigan)
TV: ESPN
Follow: CBS Sports App
Pittsburgh
Dane Jackson, CB
Jackson's footwork has improved a lot since last year. However, he still gets too handsy downfield and in an ideal world, he would get his head around more when the ball is in the air. He has really good speed and has shown to be a confident tackler. The Pennsylvania native is likely trending towards a Day 3 selection. The captain has been invited to play in the Reese's Senior Bowl next month.
Eastern Michigan
Kevin McGill, CB
The Eagles' top prospect is on the defensive side of the ball too. McGill is a big, physical cornerback at the line of scrimmage. He has played a lot of zone this season but also has some exposure to man-to-man coverage. He is an intriguing prospect worth monitoring at the NFL combine. The Maryland native rarely gets beat deep.
More to watch
Pittsburgh defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman would have been the prospect in focus for the Panthers if he wasn't a sophomore. It is entirely possible that he declares early, but much less likely. He has developed a nice swim move and generally uses his hands well. Pittsburgh edge rusher Patrick Jones has really elevated his play this season. He has recorded 8.5 sacks and four forced fumbles this season. Those are game-changing plays. Jones has really good size for the position as well.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Prospects to watch in Independence Bowl
The Bulldogs are matched up with college football royalty
-
Prospects to watch in the Hawaii Bowl
The Rainbow Warriors have one of the more exciting offenses in the nation
-
Prospects to watch in Las Vegas Bowl
This bowl game features a stellar matchup between an experienced left tackle and an ultra-productive...
-
Prospects to watch in Gasparilla Bowl
We'll see a quality battle on the outside between a deep-threat receiver and a ball-hawking...
-
Prospects to watch in New Orleans Bowl
New-age linebacker could be taken as early as Day 2
-
2020 Mock Draft: Herbert to Dolphins
If Tua Tagovailoa is healthy the Dolphins will almost certainly be interested, but there's...