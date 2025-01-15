Quinn Ewers entered the college scene with immense hype, as one of the highest-graded recruits in recent memory. After a short stint at Ohio State, he returned home to Texas, where he's been the Longhorns starter the past three seasons. In 2023, he was integral to Texas advancing to the College Football Playoff, where they came a jump-ball away from advancing to the national title.

The Longhorns returned to the CFP this past season, advancing to the semifinals again before falling to Ohio State. Less than a week later, Ewers announced that he has declared for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Ewers, including his scouting report, prospect ranking, college statistics and accolades, pro comparison, best NFL landing spots and more.

Quinn Ewers NFL Draft prospect profile

Age as of Week 1: 22 years old

22 years old Height: 6-foot-2

6-foot-2 Weight: 210 pounds



210 pounds Hometown: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Interesting fact: Ranked as the No. 1 high school recruit in the nation for the Class of 2021, per 247 Sports.

Position: No. 4 QB | Overall: No. 52

Consensus big board ranking (via NFL Mock Draft Database): No. 51 (No. 4 QB)

To check out all of CBSSports.com's most recent mock drafts, click here.

Like Ewers, Mills was a highly touted recruit who played quality football in college, yet never quite met the lofty expectations aligned with his recruiting ranking. Mills and Ewers both have high-caliber albeit not tremendous arms and in short stretches can look like promising starters. Yet the ability to quickly read coverages and adapt is not fully developed. Also like Mills, Ewers' ability to create with his legs occurs infrequently and only in dire situations, plus accuracy is not a true strength to their games.

NFL landing spots

Cleveland Browns: We have no clue what the Browns plan to do at quarterback in 2025 and beyond, and because of his arm talent, Ewers does have potential for growth in the NFL. If he can sit behind Watson for a while, there's a glimmer of hope he can mature into a quality passer in the NFL.

We have no clue what the Browns plan to do at quarterback in 2025 and beyond, and because of his arm talent, Ewers does have potential for growth in the NFL. If he can sit behind Watson for a while, there's a glimmer of hope he can mature into a quality passer in the NFL. Las Vegas Raiders: Not in Round 1 near the start of the draft, but if the Raiders, a club with a massive need at quarterback, want to double-dip in the 2025 draft, Ewers would be a sensible pick later.

Not in Round 1 near the start of the draft, but if the Raiders, a club with a massive need at quarterback, want to double-dip in the 2025 draft, Ewers would be a sensible pick later. Los Angeles Rams. Matthew Stafford is cruising of late, but he is entering his late 30s. Ewers could be a draft-and-stash option for Sean McVay and Co.

Scouting report

Quinn Ewers is an adequately sized quarterback with notable arm arrogance, a trait that can work both for and against him. He has the ability to sling the ball with a three-quarters release effortlessly to all levels of the field and provides small glimpses of plus accuracy when operating in gunslinger mode. While his arm is not elite, it remains a clear strength in his profile. However, Ewers' ball placement showed little improvement over his three years as a starter, with a reasonable number of misses at all levels. His overall accuracy must improve if he is to succeed at the next level. His footwork is often messy, particularly when he's moved off his initial spot. Although he possesses the arm talent to push the ball vertically in such situations, his accuracy tends to waver considerably. Much of his offense relies on screens and other easy completions, and he has shown a tendency to be confused by coverages. He is not yet a particularly adept full-field reader. On the positive side, Ewers became more agile as his career progressed, improving his ability to elude rushers in the pocket and adding modest scrambling and throw-on-the-run elements to his game. That said, he's unlikely to be a dangerous dual-threat quarterback at the NFL level. The physical traits are present, but this remains a raw quarterback prospect at this stage of his development.

Accolades

Career: Third in school history in both passing yards (9,128) and passing touchdowns (68)

Two-time second-team all-conference (Big 12 in 2023 and SEC in 2024)



2023: Big 12 Championship MVP

Strengths

Arm arrogance allows him to spin the football from any platform or arm angle

Aggressive thrower, wants to push it vertical

Added some fluidity to his game as his collegiate career progressed; a reasonable athlete now

Weaknesses

Overall accuracy is very hit-or-miss

Doesn't appear to be a super-deft coverage reader

Misses easy, schemed open throws too frequently

College stats

Year Games Completions Attempts Completion% Yards Touchdowns Interceptions 2024 14 293 445 65.8 3,472 31 12 2023 12 272 394 69.0 3,479 22 6 2022 10 172 276 58.1 2,177 15 6

High school: Southlake Carroll (Southlake, Texas)

Class: 2021

Player rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (100)

National: 1 | QB: 1 | Texas: 1

High school accolades: MaxPreps Sophomore Player of the Year (2019), MaxPreps Junior All-America second team (2020), American Bowl participant (2022)

Check out Quinn Ewers's full 247Sports profile, here. For his MaxPreps profile, click here.

The 2025 NFL Draft is to take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.