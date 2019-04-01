Quinnen Williams NFL Draft profile: Everything to know about measurements, strengths, team fits
Quinnen Williams is hoping his college success translates to the NFL
Quinnen Williams was the best player in college football in 2018 after serving as a backup behind Da'Ron Payne the season before. Payne was a first-round pick and Williams is not only a first-round talent but legitimately a first-overall-type player.
College career
Williams redshirted his freshman season and played in nine games as a sophomore in 2017 where he had two sacks and 6.5 tackles for loss. In 2018, Williams had a breakout campaign and totaled eight sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss.
Among all FBS defensive linemen, Williams ranked first in Pro Football Focus' pass-rush productivity metric. He was also first in run stop percentage.
Combine/pro day results
|Measurement
|Result
Height:
6-foot-3
Weight:
303 pounds
Arms:
33 1/4 inches
Hands:
9 5/8 inches
|Workout
|Result
40-yard dash:
4.83
Bench press:
--
Vertical jump:
30.5
Broad jump:
112.0
3-cone drill:
7.01
20-yard shuttle:
--
60-yard shuttle:
--
A finger injury kept Williams from performing any additional on-field drills at his pro day. Here he is running the 40 at the combine:
Strengths/weaknesses
Strengths: Williams has one of the quickest first steps in this draft class. He was perpetually in the backfield last season, blowing up the run and pass game. He's a pocket-collapser with unmatched athleticism who regularly defeats double-teams and has a legit case to be the first player taken in the 2019 NFL Draft.
Weaknesses: There are few holes in Williams' game. He didn't burst onto the scene until last season but that was because he was behind 2018 first-rounder Da'Ron Payne.
NFL comparison
From CBS Sports NFL draft analyst Chris Trapasso:
Marcell Dareus. Dareus was a little bigger as a prospect than Williams is now, yet the two Alabama stars have eerily similar skill sets. Like Dareus, Williams is a freak of nature athletically given his frame. Scraping down the line of scrimmage is a piece of cake for him, and once he zeroes in on the quarterback, he has excellent closing speed. Dareus wasn't the No. 3 overall pick in 2011 simply because he was big and athletic. He entered the NFL with a heavy-handed tool box of pass-rushing moves. Williams will do the same. That combination -- size, athleticism, strong hand work -- indicates Williams should acclimate to the pro game instantly and provide the team that drafts him a stellar run stopper and pass rusher.
NFL teams in play to draft Williams
Cardinals: Yes, Arizona appears to be in the Kyler Murray business but if not, Williams has a strong case as the best player in this draft. Nick Bosa also had a case but no one would fault GM Steve Keim for selecting Williams over Bosa.
49ers: San Francisco needs an edge rusher more than an interior linemen -- they've taken a defensive lineman in Round 1 in three of the last four drafts -- but they also added Dee Ford this offseason and Williams is a difference maker wherever you line him up.
Jets: New York also needs help at pass rusher but like the Cardinals and 49ers in front of them, Williams' talent transcends position.
Raiders: This may sound familiar but Oakland also needs pass-rush reinforcements; the team traded Khalil Mack before the season and cut Bruce Irvin during the season. Williams isn't an edge rusher but he's a special talent. Plus, Oakland could address their pass-rush needs with one of their two remaining first-rounders.
Buccaneers: Tampa Bay needs a linebacker and offensive linemen, but they need defensive line help too, especially since it's unclear whether Gerald McCoy will be with the team beyond the 2019 season.
Giants: The Giants have the No. 6 and No. 17 picks in Round 1. There has been some conversation of them targeting an edge rusher with the first first-rounder, but if by some miracle Williams is still on the board New York would have to think long and hard about taking him.
