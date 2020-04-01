Quintez Cephus, WR, Wisconsin

NFL Draft analysis for Quintez Cephus, WR, Wisconsin

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 71

Strengths:

  • Battler at the line of scrimmage
  • Seemingly made a difficult grab every game in 2019
  • Surprising speed down the field
  • Physical, big-bodied wideout who's a load to bring to the turf

Weaknesses:

  • NFL-caliber twitch isn't there
  • Speed isn't bad but won't float a safety his way
