Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 63.26 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Phil Loadholt

Summary:

Quinton Barrow played in the Shrine Bowl and is a massive human being, measuring 6-foot-5 1/2'' and weighing 322 pounds. The offensive tackle is a project, but he has a chance to get drafted for his god-given physical traits and his upside.

Strengths:

Enormous frame

34 1/4-inch arms

Flashed at the Division II level, dominating opponents

Weaknesses: