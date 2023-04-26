Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 63.26 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Phil Loadholt
Summary:
Quinton Barrow played in the Shrine Bowl and is a massive human being, measuring 6-foot-5 1/2'' and weighing 322 pounds. The offensive tackle is a project, but he has a chance to get drafted for his god-given physical traits and his upside.
Strengths:
- Enormous frame
- 34 1/4-inch arms
- Flashed at the Division II level, dominating opponents
Weaknesses:
- Lack of competition
- Will need time to transition to NFL-caliber defensive linemen