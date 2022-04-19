Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 64.94 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Josh Metellus

Strengths:

Cole has long arms, and at 6-feet, 206 pounds, he has the look of a prototypical NFL free safety who has the versatility to line up in the slot or as an apex defender. He comes downhill with purpose in run support, he doesn't look to run around blocks, and he consistently fights through traffic to get to the ball carrier.

Weaknesses:

While he often finds the ball in run support, he doesn't always wrap up, leading to missed tackles. In coverage, he will get handsy if he's beaten, leading to pass-interference flags. He doesn't have elite game speed and can sometimes be exposed in space.

Accolades: