Race for 2018 NFL Draft No. 1 pick: Can Browns get win against Hundley's Packers?

The Browns are the front-runner to obtain the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, and they square off against the Brett Hundley-led Packers in Cleveland in Week 14.

Winnable-ish, right? Yeah, probably. And the Browns have played better of late and have hung around well into the second half of their last few games. The presence of Josh Gordon and Corey Coleman will continue to help DeShone Kizer's development. Despite the insane 1-27 record during the Hue Jackson era, the defense has gotten significantly better this season, and will give Hundley and Green Bay's offensive line issues all game. I expect this to be another low-scoring affair. If Kizer can just limit the turnovers, Cleveland will have a serious chance in this one.

Until it's deemed necessary, I'll mainly focus on the Browns matchup and touch briefly on the games for the Giants and 49ers.

Let's look at the current 2018 NFL Draft order. I'm now using the official draft order, which will still change a lot.

Draft Order

Giants at Cowboys

A Cowboys-Giants game not on Sunday Night Football? What? That's how bleak things have gotten for the G-Men, although this game has more appeal with Eli back in the saddle and Ben McAdoo and Jerry Reese fired this week. The Cowboys are in somewhat of a funk themselves, even though they got an ugly win against the Redskins last week. New York will play hard, but I can't see the Giants winning this game.

49ers at Texans

Houston gets after it on defense, as Jadeveon Clowney is seemingly the only front seven player left for the Texans this season. He's been tremendous, particularly against the run, and his explosiveness is apparent as a pass-rusher. However, Houston's offense screeches to a halt often due to the brutal decision-making and average accuracy displayed by quarterback Tom Savage. On the other side of it, Jimmy Garoppolo made the 49ers look pretty darn competent offensively a week ago.