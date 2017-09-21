Race for 2018 NFL Draft No. 1 pick: Don't count out the Saints or Giants

We're used to Drew Brees masking the New Orleans Saints ' widespread defensive deficiencies, but man, those deficiencies might be more widespread than ever this season.

The Saints have been allowing 3.32 points per drive. How bad is that figure, you ask? The New York Jets are surrendering 3.14 points per drive, and they're the only other team allowing more than three points per drive. Brees hasn't been able to do enough to counteract those issues. Unless they turn things around... fast, they're a darkhorse to be making a top pick in the 2018 draft.

Same goes for the New York Giants , who have now scored fewer than 20 points for eight straight games (dating back to last season). How is that even possible? I thought the NFL disallowed such abysmal scoring outputs? Eli Manning looks shell-shocked and his offensive line hasn't done him any favors. The defense has played reasonably well, but offensively, they're stuck in the mud. The Giants too are a typically contending team with a household-name quarterback that could be making a top pick or maybe the top pick in 2018.

Here's a look at the current 2018 NFL Draft order. SportsLine's updated projected win totals were used to break the multitude of ties we have after two games. This order will change significantly.

Draft Order

1. Chicago Bears (0-2)



2. Cleveland Browns (0-2)



3. San Francisco 49ers (0-2)



4. New York Jets (0-2)

5. Indianapolis Colts (0-2)

6. New Orleans Saints (0-2)



7. New York Giants (0-2)



8. Cincinnati Bengals (0-2)



9. Los Angeles Chargers (0-2)



10. Buffalo Bills (1-1)



11. Washington Redskins (1-1)



12. Cleveland Browns from Houston Texans



13. Los Angeles Rams (1-1)



14. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1)

15. Minnesota Vikings (1-1)

16. Philadelphia Eagles (1-1)

17. Arizona Cardinals (1-1)



18. Tennessee Titans (1-1)



19. Detroit Lions (1-1)



20. Green Bay Packers (1-1)

21. Dallas Cowboys (1-1)



22. Seattle Seahawks (1-1)



23. New England Patriots (1-1)



24. Miami Dolphins (1-0)



25. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0)



26. Denver Broncos (2-0)



27. Atlanta Falcons (2-0)

28. Oakland Raiders (2-0)

29. Buffalo Bills from Kansas City Chiefs

30. Carolina Panthers (2-0)



31. Baltimore Ravens (2-0)

32. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-0)

These are the Week 3 games with the most bearing on the race for the No. 1 pick.

Colts at Browns

So one of these teams will be 1-2 after this game, which, for the moment, will elevate them from "race for the No. 1 pick" contention. However, without Andrew Luck , the Colts hardly get by. And the Browns are clearly playing plenty of youth as they're a franchise just exiting Phase 1 of rebuilding. Both teams have underrated defensive personnel and boast fun rookie safeties -- Malik Hooker and Jabrill Peppers . No Week 3 game has more bearing on the top selection in next year's draft than this one.

Giants at Eagles

Eli is not looking forward to this game. No inside info, just my assumption based on a few of the "OK, you got me" sacks he took against the Lions on Monday night. Fletcher Cox , Brandon Graham and Co. will most likely have a field day against the Giants' leaky offensive line, which will continue to have a majorly damaging impact on New York's offense. It's not like Eli is tearing it up when he's been protected either. Another game in which the defenses will probably be ahead of the offenses.

Rams at 49ers

This is the Thursday Night'er, a real doozy. Anyway, San Francisco has one of the better, stronger defensive fronts in the NFL -- Reuben Foster on the field next to NaVorro Bowman would be nice -- but it lacks in an assortment of areas on the offensive side of the football. The Rams look to be much more offensively capable this season, which was expected after Los Angeles invested heavily to help Jared Goff . This NFC West clash will probably be somewhat close, but with a loss, the 49ers will take the early driver's seat to snag a top 3 selection which all but guarantees one of the top signal-callers in the 2018 draft.

Saints at Panthers

Don't look now but the Saints are 0-2, and their defense is essentially not on the field. Oh, wait, you've heard this storyline before. Traveling to Carolina to face a loaded Panthers defensive front and a youthful, improving secondary is not what New Orleans needs right now. The Saints are on the verge of starting 0-3 for the second-straight season, which would -- and I know this is sacrilegious to some in the French Quarter -- put Sean Payton on the hot seat? Maybe?

Steelers at Bears

When are we going to see Mitchell Trubisky ? That's what you want to know. That's what I want to know. That's what millions of people in Chicago want to know as well. Maybe Ryan Pace, John Fox and the rest of the Bears brass will stick to their guns and keep him on the shelf much longer than most of us think they should. Either way, they get a high-powered Steelers team at home, a club that's showcased quality defense in their first two outings.

Kansas City Chiefs at Chargers

Alex Smith said it... the Chargers are two kicks away from 2-0. But in the perpetually unfair world of Philip Rivers , here they are, sitting at 0-2, already two games back of three teams within their division. I'll be shocked if Los Angeles doesn't play the Chiefs close in this one. For real. But Kansas City is absolutely rolling right now.

Dolphins at Jets

What to write about the Jets? Well, Jermaine Kearse has been a quality acquisition, Josh McCown hasn't been downright brutal, and Leonard Williams is a superstar. Beyond that, New York just doesn't have it personnel-wise. Don't be stunned if this game is respectable through the first half, at the very least. I do believe Todd Bowles' blitz schemes are sound, which just might wreak some havoc on Jay Cutler . I would be a little stunned if the Jets pulled off the upset though. And top billing in the 2018 draft is awesome consolation for New York if it continues to struggle.