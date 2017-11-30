Race for 2018 NFL Draft No. 1 pick: Jimmy Garoppolo, Geno Smith could decide who gets top pick

The race for the No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft just got a heck of a lot more interesting. Geno Smith's starting for the 2-9 Giants and Jimmy Garoppolo will take the reins for a 1-10 San Francisco team venturing to the Midwest to face the Bears.

Obviously, there's more optimism for Garoppolo than there is for Smith, and if everything plays out as expected, the Giants could sneak into the top spot over the next few weeks. Then again, the Browns have to deal with the scorching hot Chargers at in Los Angeles on Sunday.

I think we might go down to the wire with this one.

Before I start ... let's look at the current 2018 NFL Draft order. I'm now using the official draft order, which will still change a lot.

Draft Order

These Week 13 games have the most bearing on the race for the No. 1 pick.

Giants at Raiders

It was fascinating to watch NFL Twitter unravel when news broke of Eli getting benched. For years, he was the butt of jokes and a favorite subject of criticism. When the benching coursed through the football Twitterverse, a never-before-seen sympathy for Manning erupted. It was strange to witness. The Giants -- widely considered one of the NFL's classiest, well-run organizations -- unceremoniously ended the Eli era. That sucked. But it's not as if he'd been playing tremendous football lately or down the stretch in 2016, and the franchise has to continue after Manning's gone... there's some sound logic for them to turn to another signal-caller with eyes on the future. But Geno Smith? What? Rookie Davis Webb would've made 100 times more sense and probably would've been received much better. And it's not as if the offense was firing on all cylinders with Eli and his current group of receivers anyway. So I guess I fall somewhere in the middle on the his benching.

And I saw a suggestion from Football Outsiders' Ben Muth on Twitter -- New York should've just fired Ben McAdoo now and let the interim coach decide whether or not Eli would play out the rest of the season. And regardless of what will happen or what would've happened had Eli remained the Giants' starter, this team is getting a top 3 pick and is almost assured to take a quarterback with said selection. Just like it's almost assured McAdoo will get canned in the first week of 2018. Altogether, this was a seemingly unnecessary fiasco from an organization not known for unnecessary fiascoes. Oh, yeah... the Giants have a game on Sunday, and although the Raiders won't have Amari Cooper or Michael Crabtree, they should have enough offensive weaponry to beat New York at home.

Browns at Chargers

Just when DeShone Kizer has started to show signs of development, he faces Joey Bosa, Melvin Ingram, and the Chargers underrated secondary on the road. However, there's a magnificent x-factor in this game. Josh Gordon. Yes, I'm giddy to watch Gordon, who led the NFL with 1,646 receiving yards in 14 games as a 22 year old with Jason Campell, Brian Hoyer, and Brandon Weeden at quarterback in 2013.

He's back from a long venture to sobriety. Amazingly, he's only 26 and doesn't turn 27 until April. He and Corey Coleman could become a receiver duo teams do not want to face in December. While I think Gordon will have a positive impact on Cleveland's offense, Los Angeles is playing too well right now on both sides of the ball. The Browns will keep it close though.

49ers at Bears

IT'S JIMMY G TIME. Yes, the 49ers, currently a one-win team, will start Garoppolo against the Bears on Sunday. And while they're undoubtedly running the risk of an injury to the quarterback they used a second-round pick to acquire before the trade deadline, Kyle Shanahan and GM John Lynch will likely treat this as a five-game audition for the young signal-caller, a prolonged exhibition of sorts to determine his future in San Francisco and what type of monetary value they'll place on that future. Garoppolo is a free-agent at the end of the season, the 49ers have an enormous amount of cap room and are headed for a top 3 pick. So will he play well enough to receive a multi-year extension? Get the franchise tag? We'll see.

The dark-horse scenario is that he plays well enough for San Fran to flip him for an early pick and the 49ers can still grab one of the top signal-callers in the draft. That'd be the Belichickian play, but it seems like Shanahan and Co. want Jimmy G for the long haul. He'll face an unheralded Bears defense in the cold in the Windy City. Not precisely the easiest way for Garoppolo to make his first start for the 49ers.