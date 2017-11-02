Race for the 2018 NFL Draft No. 1 pick: Are Buccaneers the new dark horse?

The Buccaneers were supposed to be a blast to watch on offense and emerge as a legitimate NFC contender this season with Jameis Winston in his third season and an awesome collection of skill-position players to take pressure off their defense.

Well, as you've noticed, this NFL season doesn't care about what was "supposed to happen."

The Bucs sit at 2-5 and are currently holders of the No. 5 overall pick in next year's draft. They also head to New Orleans on Sunday to take on a scorching hot Saints club. Not ideal.

Before I start ... let's look at the current 2018 NFL Draft order. I'm now using the official draft order, which will still change a lot.

Draft Order

These Week 8 games have the most bearing on the race for the No. 1 pick.

Rams at Giants

Before the season you wouldn't have been crazy to assume the Giants would be the team with a winning record and the Rams the team with a sole win on their resume. But the Rams properly constructed an environment conducive to success for Jared Goff and they are reaping the benefits of young brainiac head coach Sean McVay. This is the rare game in which both teams are coming off the bye week, and the Giants find themselves in a massive hole in their division. Big Blue has the defensive talent to limit the Rams to a certain degree, but can they match scores? Ehhhh.

Colts at Texans

The Colts suffered a narrow defeat at the hands of the Bengals in Cincinnati last week. Meanwhile, Deshaun Watson and Russell Wilson had a futuristic battle in Seattle. These are two AFC South franchises seemingly drifting in opposite directions. I feel like we're close to the Colts officially announcing Andrew Luck won't play this season instead of leading everyone on each week. Maybe another loss will do the trick. Watson and Co. at home should take care of business, which means the Colts would move to 2-7, ready to pounce in case the Browns or 49ers steal a few games late.

Buccaneers at Saints

Talk about two teams in the same divisions going in opposite directions. The Saints suddenly have a good defense? What? Yeah, weird right? In the first three games of the season, they couldn't stop anybody. Over the last month, they've been dominant in all areas. The Buccaneers have no problems putting the ball into the end zone, they just don't have any pass rush, which impacts the rest of the defense in a bad way. If the perennially bonkers NFC South stays true to form, Tampa Bay will win in a high-scoring affair in the Superdome. If it doesn't, the Buccaneers become the new dark horse to land the No. 1 pick.

Cardinals at 49ers



The Jimmy Garoppolo trade was all about 2018 and beyond for the 49ers. Kyle Shanahan made that clear on Wednesday stating he couldn't promise if the newly acquired signal-caller will play this year. For as much as I think Shanahan and San Francisco GM John Lynch will be methodical with their rebuild, can they really continue to watch C.J. Beathard in 2017? I doubt we see Jimmy G make his debut in this one, though, but it would be a nice gift to 49ers season-ticket holders who've seen their team go winless in its first eight outings. I've already incorrectly insinuated a San Fran win this year, however, this really could be the one. They're at home, against a Cardinals club without Carson Palmer.