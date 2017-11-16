Race for the 2018 NFL Draft No. 1 pick: Browns won't beat the Jaguars, right?

The Browns will win a game this season. Going 1-31 over two seasons is incredibly difficult to do in the NFL. Maybe upcoming contests against the Bengals or Bears seem like the Browns' best chances at victory, but I don't think this Sunday is as bad of an opportunity as the records of each team indicate.

Predicting -- or in this case, insinuating -- an 0-9 team could beat a 6-3 club may ultimately look pretty bad, however, I'm cool going out on a limb here.

And, yes, that means I'm putting some faith in the 2017 Browns. So be it.

Before I start ... let's look at the current 2018 NFL Draft order. I'm now using the official draft order, which will still change a lot.

Draft Order

These Week 11 games have the most bearing on the race for the No. 1 pick.

Jaguars at Browns

I'm actually looking forward to the heavyweight matchup between the Browns offensive line and Jaguars defensive front. No, seriously. Lost in the Browns second-consecutive 0-9 start is their return on investment in the blocking department. Kevin Zeitler has been as advertised, and Joel Bitonio has continued his impressive career. J.C. Tretter has had his moments, but has held his own at center. They'll all have their hands full with Calais Campbell and Co., that's for sure. Also, Cleveland's had plenty of bright spots on defense. Myles Garrett, Jason McCourty, Danny Shelton, Larry Ogunjobi, Briean Boddy-Calhoun...they've all played well, and Blake Bortles has struggled most of the time despite the Jaguars' 6-3 start. Plus, Cleveland owns Football Outsiders' No. 2 run defense DVOA. Wait, I really am talking myself into the Browns winning this game. Don't forget too, for some reason, Tashaun Gipson gave Cleveland bulletin-board material for this one

Chiefs at Giants

One of my favorite football adages is "a team eventually adopts the personality of its head coach." It's not scientific. It seems kind of "out there," but I think it's true. And there's no better recent example than the 2017 New York Giants. Ben McAdoo has presented himself as a hard-nosed coach, but I'm not really sure he is one, which has led to him not garnering the necessary respect from his team, and, coupled with some major injuries, the Giants have fallen as flat as their head coach this season. They get the suddenly offensively impressive Chiefs at Met Life Stadium in Week 11, a club fresh off the bye week. At least McAdoo got the "we won't fire him in season" vote of confidence press release from Giants owners this past week. I don't see how New York wins this game.