Raekwon Davis, DL, Alabama

NFL Draft analysis for Raekwon Davis, DL, Alabama

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 79

Strengths:

  • Strong
  • Does not give up on the play

Weaknesses:

  • Half step slow off the snap
  • Regressed since 2017
  • Needs to use his strength, hands more efficiently
Our Latest Stories