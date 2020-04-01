Raequan Williams, DL, Michigan State

NFL Draft analysis for Raequan Williams, DL, Michigan State

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 72

Strengths:

  • Active and powerful hands
  • Flashes of impressive burst for nose tackle
  • Destroyer of worlds against the run, strong and ready to shed blocks instantly

Weaknesses:

  • Does not have the ability to sustain speed to be quality pass rusher
  • Tested as low-end athlete for the position at the combine
  • Doesn't have the girth of a typical run-stuffer
