The Las Vegas Raiders are beginning a new chapter in 2025. They have a new general manager in John Spytek, a new head coach in Pete Carroll and a new quarterback in Geno Smith, but several holes remain on the roster. Vegas needs some new wide receivers to help out star tight end Brock Bowers in the passing game, and the Raiders could stand to add another running back as well.
What will Vegas do in the 2025 NFL Draft? Real teams are built here, and for Vegas, it starts at No. 6 overall. Could the Raiders be the first team to take a running back, or could they really shake up the draft by selecting a quarterback? Regardless, they will have options, and a whopping nine selections to build up this roster.
Let's run through a seven-round mock draft for the Raiders, using Pro Football Network's mock draft machine. Ready? Let's jump in.
Team needs: RB, WR, S, OL, CB, LB
2025 NFL Draft picks
- Round 1: Pick 6
- Round 2: Pick 37
- Round 3: Pick 68
- Round 4: Pick 108
- Round 5: Pick 143
- Round 6: Pick 180
- Round 6: Pick 213
- Round 6: Pick 215
- Round 7: Pick 222
Before I get to my selections for the Raiders, here is how "With the First Pick" crew broke down Las Vegas' picks. You can find "With the First Pick" wherever you get your podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, etc. Listen below!
Raiders seven-round mock draft
Round 1, Pick 6
Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 211 lbs
Drafting a running back at No. 6 overall is pretty rich, but Jeanty is a baller who will immediately improve the Raiders offense. He recorded 100 yards rushing in all 14 games played last season, and came just 28 yards from breaking Barry Sanders' single-season record of 2,628 rushing yards set back in 1988. Jeanty's 13 rushes of 50 yards last year were more than any other FBS team.
Round 2, Pick 37
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'0" / 203 lbs
The 2024 consensus All-American led the FBS with 13 interceptions over the last two seasons, and was undoubtedly one of the best defenders in college football. The Raiders added Jeremy Chinn in free agency, but Watts is a true free safety that can hold down the back end.
Round 3, Pick 68
Jack Bech WR
TCU • Sr • 6'1" / 214 lbs
A draft crush of many, Bech is a sure-handed wideout that caught 62 passes for 1,034 yards and nine touchdowns last season. He doesn't drop the football and can make competitive catches downfield. Grabbing him at No. 68 may be a steal.
Round 4, Pick 108
Kyle McCord QB
Syracuse • Sr • 6'3" / 218 lbs
The Raiders find their young quarterback here in the fourth round with Kyle McCord. He averaged 45.4 passing attempts per game in 2024, which ranked most in the FBS, and set an ACC single-season record with 4,779 passing yards. The Syracuse product doesn't have elite arm talent, but he loves to let it fly.
Round 5, Pick 143
Maryland • Soph • 6'3" / 312 lbs
Phillips is a big, strong defensive tackle that adds an element of pass rush from the interior. He didn't record a single sack during his time at Maryland, but the pressure he applied was evident. Phillips does more than just take up space, he can make plays in the run game, too.
Round 6, Pick 180
Nick Nash WR
San Jose State • Sr • 6'3" / 203 lbs
No wide receiver was more productive than Nick Nash in 2024, as he caught 104 passes for 1,382 yards and a whopping 16 touchdowns. The former dual-threat quarterback played six years of college football, and got better and better. It's easy to see he's a smart player, and I imagine the QB background has helped him as well.
Round 6, Pick 213
Bilhal Kone CB
Western Michigan • Sr • 6'1" / 190 lbs
Kone led Western Michigan in passes defensed in both 2023 and 2024 with 17 total, and recorded 112 combined tackle in those two seasons as well. He's got good size and has flashed in coverage. A legitimate sleeper.
Round 6, Pick 215
Cody Simon LB
Ohio State • Sr • 6'2" / 229 lbs
The Raiders need to find an inside linebacker that can clean up at the second level, and that may be Simon. He led the champion Buckeyes in tackles with 112, and added seven sacks as well.
Round 7, Pick 222
Caleb Rogers OT
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'5" / 312 lbs
Rogers has played both left and right tackle, but could move inside at the next level. He reportedly has turned some heads throughout the pre-draft process.