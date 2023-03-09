Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 74.48 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Dazz Newsome
Summary:
Rakim Jarrett is a springy, inside-out WR with a well-rounded game, but he lacks a standout trait or specialty. He has good burst off the line, but he wasn't pressed often in college. He has vertical flashes but not a burner. He has some YAC ability but inconsistent. His athletic twitch is there and useful in jet sweep/screen game. Hands are an issue. He had concentration drops and didn't shine downfield in traffic. He didn't build on a strong start to his college career. He's still a relatively young prospect with enough athleticism to separate in the NFL and will flash in YAC scenarios.
Strengths:
- Well-rounded game
- Flashed in YAC scenarios
- Well-proportioned frame with good athletic traits
Weaknesses:
- Never built on early-career productivity
- Hands and overall ball skills are clear problem
- Doesn't have a trademark speciality or physical trait