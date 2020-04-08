Ranking top 10 RB prospects in 2020 NFL Draft: D'Andre Swift, Clyde Edwards-Helaire lead deep group

The 2020 NFL Draft is upon us and we're breaking down each position. In what can only be described as an electrifying hour of podcast history, Will Brinson and I sized up my top 10 running back prospects, including where they are projected to land and some favorable NFL comparisons for each.

Here's a look at my top 10; for much deeper analysis, listen to Wednesday's Pick Six Podcast episode below.

10. Lamical Perine, Florida

Perine is the cousin of Dolphins running back Samaje Perine. The former is an effective pass catcher who also excels in pass protection. He is a tough player who lacks elite top end speed but does so many other things well. In my most recent seven-round mock draft, he was drafted No. 165 overall by the Jaguars.

9. Darrynton Evans, Appalachian State

I spoke with Evans Wednesday morning for an upcoming feature on CBSSports.com. He made a really positive impression on teams at the NFL combine and it was easy to figure out why. The Florida native has a great head on his shoulders and a high football IQ. He noted that he formally met with the Colts and Rams while in Indianapolis. He took a visit to Tennessee before the quarantine went into effect and has done virtual interviews with several other teams since.

Evans is a springy, patient running back with good vision and great contact balance. He was projected to go at No. 119 overall to the Falcons.

8. Joshua Kelley, UCLA

The UCLA coaching staff loved Kelley and the professionalism that he brought to the position. He lacks elite speed and athleticism but he is a well-rounded running back prospect. He is a smooth, balanced and physical runner who shows good hands despite a lack of production in that arena. He was projected to go No. 94 overall to the Packers.

7. Anthony McFarland Jr., Maryland

McFarland Jr. is an explosive player who possesses breakaway speed in the open field. He runs a bit high and will not be counted upon in short-yardage situations, but there is a comparison to Jerick McKinnon. McFarland has limited pass catching production, but teams will like that he has shared the workload with Javon Leake while at Maryland.

He was projected to go No. 153 overall to the Dolphins.

6. Zack Moss, Utah

Moss suffered an injury in 2019, but did return during the season. Teams may have some questions about his durability though. In terms of contact balance, Moss is the gold standard in this class. He is not elusive nor does he possess track speed. However, he is sneaky quick, springy and powerful. The Florida native is also capable of contributing as a pass catcher.

He was projected to go No. 93 overall to the Titans.

5. J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State

Dobbins really showed improvement during his senior season. He was unstoppable in Columbus, which led to the second-most rushing yards all-time by a Buckeye. His lateral quickness and contact balance are off the charts. Ohio State ran a lot of stretch plays, which would allow Dobbins to seamlessly transition to a zone-blocking scheme similar to those of Green Bay, Tennessee, San Francisco, Minnesota, Cleveland and others. He was projected to go No. 55 overall to the Ravens.

4. Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin

Taylor became a more patient runner, similar to former Big Ten standout Le'Veon Bell, in 2019. In the offseason, he identified pass catching as a weakness and devoted time to turning it into a strength. Despite never missing a game, he carries some durability concerns. In each of the past three seasons, he has had at least 299 carries. He is faster than quick and physical between the tackles. The New Jersey native can improve as a pass protector, but he left Madison as one of the program's most accomplished players of all-time. He was projected to go No. 67 overall to the Lions, but it would be a surprise if he lasted that long.

3. Cam Akers, Florida State

Akers was not running behind the best offensive line in football last season. He often had to make chicken salad out of chicken poop. His change of direction and lateral quickness are two of his explosive traits. He holds up in pass protection and will contribute as a pass catcher out of the backfield. Fumbling is a bit of a concern. He was projected to go No. 45 overall to the Buccaneers. There have been comparisons to Kenyan Drake.

2. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU

Edwards-Helaire has really risen for me personally. When watching his film, you have to put his size aside and watch the player. He is a motivated individual who does everything well: catches passes, runs hard and holds up in pass protection. He is not the most explosive player, but there is little doubt that he will find success at the next level. He was projected to go No. 39 overall to the Dolphins, but would also be an ideal option for Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. Bills running back Devin Singletary is a favorable comparison for him.

1. D'Andre Swift Georgia

Swift lives up to his name. He is incredibly agile and has a second gear to his game. His contact balance is great and he has the vision to match. He will be able to contribute in the pass game, but has room for improvement as a pass protector. Swift was projected to go No. 32 overall to the Chiefs, but the Ravens and Dolphins stick out as other potential suitors in that range. He has been compared to Vikings running back Dalvin Cook.

Georgia has had a lot of recent success producing running backs from Todd Gurley to Nick Chubb and Sony Michel.