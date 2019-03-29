Rapp, Taylor, S, Washington

NFL Draft analysis for Rapp, Taylor, S, Washington

Draft Scouting Report:

Super-springy, play-making safety with awesome instincts packed into a smaller-ish frame. Speed and twitch are high-level, as is his tackling reliability. Lack of size could hurt him at the next level, yet he projects to a hybrid Tyrann Mathieu/Budda Baker role at the next level and should start instantly. -- CT

