Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 66.20 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Paris Ford
Summary:
Rashad Torrence II does a good job of locating the ball and tracking it through the air. He lacks the elite athletic traits like top-end speed and burst but has significant playing experience in the SEC. Torrence needs to do a better job of coming to balance in space and making the tackle.
Strengths:
- Disciplined eyes in coverage
- Does a good job tracking the ball in the air
- Significant playing experience in the SEC
Weaknesses:
- Below-average top-end speed
- Below-average burst
- Needs to do a better job of breaking down his feet in space to make a balanced tackle