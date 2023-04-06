Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 66.20 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Paris Ford

Summary:

Rashad Torrence II does a good job of locating the ball and tracking it through the air. He lacks the elite athletic traits like top-end speed and burst but has significant playing experience in the SEC. Torrence needs to do a better job of coming to balance in space and making the tackle.

Strengths:

Disciplined eyes in coverage

Does a good job tracking the ball in the air

Significant playing experience in the SEC

Weaknesses: