Ratliff-Williams, Anthony, WR, North Carolina

NFL Draft analysis for Ratliff-Williams, Anthony, WR, North Carolina

Draft Scouting Report:

Adequately sized outside receiver with vast return and screen game experience. Really hurt by poor quarterback play, which makes it logical that he'll be more productive as a pro than he was in college. Solid across the board and has some downfield ability. -- CT

