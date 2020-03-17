Ravens trade Hayden Hurst: 2020 NFL Draft prospects who could now make sense in the second round

The Baltimore Ravens reached an agreement to trade tight end Hayden Hurst to the Atlanta Falcons. In return, they received a second-round selection. The Ravens, who already possess their own first and second-round selections, have a lot of options to impact their franchise. CBS Sports' Jared Dubin recently penned a list of primary and secondary needs for the Ravens. Wide receiver and edge rusher were featured as the team's primary needs. Interior defensive line and linebacker are other potential needs this offseason.

Fans can check out our consistently updated CBS Sports rankings at any given point in time. Here are some of the players that the team could select with their new second=round pick at No. 47 overall:

Wide receiver

Baltimore could still bolster their wide receiver unit through the 2020 NFL Draft. Arizona State's Brandon Aiyuk, Baylor's Denzel Mims and TCU's Jalen Reagor are names that could be in the mix for their second-round selection. They lack size in that room with Marquise Brown and Willie Snead under 6-foot tall. Mims would provide them with a little size but he may not be available at No. 47 overall. The Baylor product has been one of the biggest benefactors of a strong offseason. He opened eyes at the Reese's Senior Bowl and continued building upon that narrative at the NFL combine.

Edge rusher

Baltimore has supplemented its defensive line with the anticipated decisions of Michael Brockers and Calais Campbell. Both deals will become official Mar. 18. The team could add some pass rush behind those players though. Notre Dame's Julian Okwara, Alabama's Terrell Lewis, Boise State's Curtis Weaver and Michigan's Josh Uche are pass rushers that could make a difference in the AFC North. Baltimore has had a lot of success in the middle rounds finding pass rushers like Pernell McPhee and Za'Darius Smith.

The team could also explore the idea of adding a defensive tackle but none fit the mold of what they seek at the position. Baltimore may need to look later in the draft to find a better match.